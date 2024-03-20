Certain diseases can remain hidden and cause no symptoms for many years, even if present since birth. Yet, with a little attention and training it is possible to find a clue and get on their trail. The original ‘Bravo Chi Trova’ format, payoff of the third edition of ‘Raro Chi Trova’, leverages the metaphor of the game associated with information and awareness to grasp what is difficult to identify. Because even though it’s rare, you can find it. A series of games with cartoons and riddles based on logic and intuition, tailored for children, can help parents and new parents to track down and discover LSD, lysosomal storage diseases of genetic origin which manifest themselves in the early years of life, little known and with a complex and often very late diagnosis.

Play and discovery are the common thread of the three editions of ‘Raro Chi Trova’, an awareness campaign on Fabry and Gaucher diseases and Hunter syndrome, promoted by Takeda Italia with the patronage of the Italian Society of Pediatrics (Sip) , Italian Anderson Fabry Association (Aiaf), Italian Gaucher Association (Aig) and Italian Association of mucopolysaccharidoses and related diseases (Aimps).

The privileged recipients of the new wave of the campaign are parents and new parents of newborns or children in the first years of life, who are most often unprepared regarding the existence and characteristics of lysosomal storage diseases. Making families aware and informed about these pathologies is essential to anticipate the diagnosis as much as possible and encourage a change of perspective in the life of those affected, thanks to timely and correct intervention.

“Informing parents as proposed by the ‘Raro Chi Trova’ awareness campaign is essential to increase knowledge and is the first step towards awareness in order to discover Fabry disease early with a neonatal diagnosis – states Stefania Tobaldini, president of AIAF – Knowing if your child has a rare pathology helps the family to face and not suffer its consequences, to bear the burden from an emotional and management point of view, avoiding wanderings from one doctor to another. Furthermore, an informed and aware, is able to have a proactive dialogue with the attending doctor, to the benefit of the young patient. Finally, early diagnosis allows for a thorough investigation among the closest family members. In this sense, the work of the associations is invaluable, which through multiple activities spread information and knowledge among the population and support families and patients”.

The ‘Raro Chi Trova’ 2024 campaign focuses attention on the importance of an early and correct diagnosis. Most of the time the patient arrives at the diagnosis with serious symptoms and an advanced stage of the disease which has already seriously compromised the quality of life. The diagnostic process is similar to a labyrinth whose way out can be found through neonatal screening which allows therapies to be promptly undertaken that can improve the quality and survival of patients’ lives.

“The diagnosis is a crucial moment for young patients and their families – underlines Fernanda Torquati, president of Aig – Gaucher disease can manifest itself differently from case to case, depending on whether it is type I, II or III: i Affected children can be asymptomatic and have a normal life or they can present very severe forms. Without a certain or, worse, late diagnosis, not only does Gaucher disease worsen, but life expectancy itself is reduced by decades.”

Neonatal screening allows for the timely diagnosis of congenital diseases in the preclinical and pre-symptomatic phase, and for starting available therapies and the most appropriate treatments for the clinical case as soon as possible at the first symptoms or even before they appear. Italy has the most advanced neonatal screening policy in Europe – recalls a note – with over 40 hereditary metabolic diseases included in the extended neonatal screening panel. The 2019 Budget Law establishes the inclusion of 10 additional metabolic pathologies, including LSD, a need that is currently unanswered.

“Receiving a diagnosis of LSD is a tragedy for the child and for the whole family – comments Flavio Bertoglio, president of Aimps – These are diseases that upset and destabilize family, work and relational dynamics. Especially in the post-diagnosis period. In this sense, newborn screening takes on an absolute value. It is unthinkable and unlikely that a pediatrician with all the good will will be able to decode a lysosomal storage disease, therefore in most cases a long time passes before a diagnosis is reached. time is precisely neonatal screening. For this reason, in order to avoid blanket screening of all newborns and overcome the famous ‘attachments’, Aimps presented a very simple proposal to the legislator: to subject all rare diseases that have, or will have, a recognized therapy”.

“With this campaign, Takeda reiterates its commitment alongside patients with lysosomal storage diseases – declares Andrea Degiorgi, Rare Business Unit Head of Takeda Italia – A commitment which materializes not only in the research and development of new therapeutic solutions, but also in a close collaboration with the clinical and institutional world and with associations, so that the spotlight is turned on on these rare metabolic pathologies which often throw patients and families into despair and so that the full implementation, throughout the national territory, of extended neonatal screening is achieved, for give every patient the same opportunities for care and treatment”.

The 16 functional games of ‘Bravo Chi Trova’, represented by cartoons and riddles with as many colorful illustrations, propose different skill tests that can be solved with a little logic, intuition and training. From today, on a weekly basis, a game will be posted on the updated ‘Raro Chi Trova’ Instagram profile. Users will be able to share their solutions in the comments of the post and the solution to the puzzle will be published at the end of each month.

The heart of the campaign – concludes the note – is the updated landing page which offers users information and resources to learn about LSD with a focus on diseases and extended neonatal screening, downloadable in-depth infographics, previous editions of the campaign and four others sections with news. Then there is the podcast ‘LSD in a nutshell’: 4 audio pills of a few minutes each narrated by Marco Cattaneo, director of ‘Le Scienze’, to answer parents’ most frequent questions and doubts. The podcast will be broadcast on major platforms such as Spotify and Amazon Music. Finally, the ‘Bravo Chi Trova’ booklet with all the games, which can be downloaded from the campaign website www.rarochitrova.it.