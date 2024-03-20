Other than Green Brexit, “London is a dumping ground for toxic substances”. The Guardian’s complaint

“Britain is becoming a dumping ground for toxic chemicals that Europe deems unsafe. This is another advantage of Brexit”: this is the harsh ironic ‘J’accuse’ launched by George Monbiot, columnist for the Guardian.

Four years after leaving the EU, on 1 February 2020, for Monbiot, London’s environmental policy translates into a “failure”, with “all due respect to the crooks and shortcuts who put pressure on the British to choose Leave” .

The primary mistake, the editorialist points out, was the government’s decision in favor of a separate regulatory system for chemicals, instead of common standards that would have facilitated trade with the rest of Europe even after Brexit.

The repeated promises of a Green Brexit by Downing Street were completely disregarded, in particular those made by the then Environment Secretary Michael Gove: he had assured that “not only will there be no abandonment of the environmental principles that we have adopted in our time in the EU, but rather we aim to strengthen environmental protection measures”.

In fact, just the opposite happened, the Guardian editorial denounces, underlining that “our proudly sovereign regulatory system immediately fell into total chaos”.

It took until last February for the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) to publish its chemical regulation work program for the 2023-2024 financial year. The shadow version of the EU system, called UK Reach, is plagued by “underfunding, understaffing, a skills crisis and an impossible workload. It seems to me like the kind of failure that, by design, plagues much environmental regulation in the UK,” assesses Monbiot.

A dysfunction which, as documented by a campaign by the Chem Trust group, leaves British people exposed to toxins that are now banned or limited in Europe. One of many is tetraethyl lead, long banned from fuel for surface vehicles but still used in aircraft. It is a chemical that causes neurological disorders, which is why Brussels has ruled that it must be phased out, but London has not.

The same goes for endocrine-disrupting chemicals in children’s toys, formaldehyde, brominated flame retardants, and microplastics intentionally added to fertilizers and artificial sports surfaces.

“The EU is far from perfect. She backtracked on some of his commitments. But at least he is doing something about the chemicals that cause tumors and other diseases and devastate ecosystems,” argues Monbiot. At the same time, on the British side “not a single new ban or restriction on a harmful substance has yet been adopted and in some respects we are even going backwards”, the analysis deplores.

Indeed, the UK government has determined that workplace exposure limits on dimethylformamide and restrictions on polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons in synthetic sports pitches, lead in PVC products and hazardous substances in disposable nappies “are not a priority of action this year”.

Another emblematic case of the regulatory gap between London and Brussels concerns neonicotinoid pesticides, the use of which has been totally banned in the EU, while the UK has granted an “emergency” exemption at home following pressure from beetroot producers sugar and the National Farmers Union.

Furthermore, in addition to the inability to develop new public protections, the Guardian columnist denounces the failure to enforce the existing and available regulations only on paper. The bodies – including the Environment Agency and the HSE – which should protect British citizens from environmental damage are under-funded and poorly motivated, a consequence of the “reluctance of the government itself to apply the rules”, Monbiot further criticizes.

A citizens’ group – called Fighting Dirty – has formed to take the government to court over its multiple failures to protect people and ecosystems from dangerous chemicals. The difficult and expensive legal actions initiated have achieved their first success: the green light for a hearing in the High Court. “The last resort, when regulatory standards and the agencies that should support us have almost collapsed”, concludes Monbiot, exponent of Fighting Dirty, protagonist of a determined environmental campaign.