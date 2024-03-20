loading…

Many countries impose the death penalty on drug lords. Photo/Reuters

SINGAPORE – At least 467 people were executed for drug offenses in 2023, a new record, according to Harm Reduction International (HRI), a non-profit that has been tracking the use of the death penalty for drugs since 2007.

“Even without taking into account the dozens, if not hundreds, of executions that are believed to have occurred in China, Vietnam and North Korea, the 467 executions that occurred in 2023 represent a 44% increase from 2022,” HRI said in its report, reported by Al Jazeera.

Drug executions accounted for 42 percent of all death sentences carried out worldwide last year.

HRI said it had confirmed drug-related executions in countries including Iran, Kuwait and Singapore. China treats death penalty data as a state secret and secrecy surrounds sentences in countries including Vietnam and North Korea.

“Information gaps regarding the death penalty still exist, meaning many (if not most) of the death sentences handed down in 2023 are still unknown,” HRI said in a statement.

“Most importantly, no accurate figures can be provided for China, Iran, North Korea, Saudi Arabia and Thailand. These countries are believed to frequently impose large numbers of death sentences for drug offences.”

International law prohibits the use of the death penalty for unintentional and “most serious” crimes. The UN has stressed that drug offenses do not meet that threshold.

Singapore drew international criticism after resuming the use of the death penalty in March 2022, after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic.

Some 11 executions, carried out by hanging, occurred that year, and at least 16 people had been hanged as of November 2023, according to Human Rights Watch.

Among those executed was Saridewi Djamani, a Singaporean woman convicted of drug trafficking in 2018. She was the first woman executed in the city-state for nearly 20 years.