LEGO invites fans to discover the first official set dedicated to Dungeons & Dragons and developed through the Ideas system.

The LEGO Group has finally unveiled the LEGO Ideas Dungeons & Dragons: Tale of the Red Dragon set, the exclusive brick version designed by a fan of the iconic board game. Released on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the role-playing game, it is the first set dedicated to the saga and to create the design the LEGO Group turned to fans, launching a real challenge on the LEGO Ideas platform. Starting from guidelines co-developed by the Wizards of the Coast team, over 600 LEGO fans submitted designs inspired by Dungeons & Dragons, but the winner was Lucas Bolt, a thirty-two year old from Amsterdam known as BoltBuilds, who created his version of the game in small bricks. Lucas then worked closely with the LEGO Design team to develop the unique setting represented in the final set. Furthermore, the Wizards of the Coast team has created a tailor-made adventure for the occasion.

The 3,745-piece set is incredibly detailed and includes a tavern with a removable roof – so you can see inside on the upper level – a prison and a tower. Also included are six LEGO minifigures – Orc Rogue, Gnome Fighter, Elf Wizard and Dwarf Cleric, as well as brick-built monsters, such as a Tyrant Eye (beholder), an Owlbear and a Displacement Beast. Also prominently featured is the giant red dragon Cinderhowl, which builders can wrap around the tower.

The LEGO Group also turned to the fan community on the LEGO Ideas platform to design the cover of the set’s building instruction booklet. Chris Yu’s winning design features an epic battle using techniques to create depth in the image, while showcasing good versus evil centered around the iconic 20-sided die. Chris’ project celebrates the core values ​​of gaming, namely collaboration, creativity and adventure.

To celebrate the new set, the LEGO Group invited famous Dungeons & Dragons players to the LEGO House for an epic evening of gaming. Anjali Bhimani took the role of Dungeon Master and was joined by Luis Carazo and Ginny Di, as well as fan designer Lucas and LEGO designer Jordan Scott. Everyone participated in a unique adventure on a very special LEGO Dungeons & Dragons table. Fans can watch the video of the evening on LEGO.com/dnd and on the DUNGEONS & DRAGONS YouTube and Twitch channels on April 6 at 6pm.

Fans also have a Dungeons & Dragons adventure book at their disposal, created for the occasion by Wizards of the Coast and the LEGO Group to offer a completely new and unique gaming experience. The volume is available to LEGO Insiders as a free digital download, or in paperback version with 2,700 Insider points (while supplies last). The book can also be found on D&D Beyond along with character sheets, a digital die, and more.

Commenting on his inspiration for the design, Lucas Bolt said:

The Dungeons & Dragons theme, combined with my love of history, fantasy and games, inspired me to create a layout that gave the ability to play with different challenges and explore paths. I had so much fun designing this model and it’s a real privilege to see my design developed into such a detailed LEGO set to celebrate 50 years of D&D.

Regarding Lucas’ design, Jordan Scott, LEGO Design Manager, said:

Lucas’ design perfectly captured the narrative excitement of any Dungeons & Dragons game. With the Wizards of the Coast team, we were able to work on his design to create a truly authentic Dungeons & Dragons experience, full of details that will excite fans through the building process and beyond.

Finally, Dan Rawson, Global Play Lead on Dungeons & Dragons and RPG, added:

LEGO bricks and Dungeons & Dragons have been used by fans to generate stories and build adventures for so long that bringing these two creative brands together during our 50th anniversary seemed like a no-brainer. With the amazing LEGO Ideas set designed by Lucas Bolt, the Adventure Pack available on D&D Beyond and the LEGO Minifigure series arriving this autumn, fans will have plenty of new sparks of imagination to enjoy creating fantasy stories together with friends and family.

The LEGO Ideas Dungeons & Dragons: Tale of the Red Dragon set is available to LEGO Insiders from 1 April 2024 in LEGO Stores and on LEGO.com/dnd and to everyone from 4 April 2024 at the price of €359.99. Furthermore, from April 1st to 7th for every purchase of the set you will receive a free LEGO Dungeons & DragonsMimic Dice Box.

The Dungeons & Dragons Adventure Book will also be available April 1 on LEGO.com/DND and D&D Beyond (along with character sheets, a digital die and more). The LEGO Dungeons & Dragons minifigure series will launch in September 2024.

Product Details:

Product code: 21348

Age: 18+

Pieces: 3745

Prezzo: 359,99€

Dimensions: Height: 48 cm / Length: 37 cm / Width: 30 cm

