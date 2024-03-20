The National Just Freedom Movement, a group of eight feminist and human rights organizations, filed a lawsuit before the Constitutional Court of Ecuador to eliminate the crime of abortion indicated 152 years ago in the Penal Code.

In Ecuador, abortion is allowed, but only in cases of rape or risk to the life and health of the mother. The Movement seeks, with the lawsuit, for the Court to declare unconstitutional article 149 of the Comprehensive Organic Penal Code, which punishes doctors who perform abortions from 1 to 3 years and women who decide to abort from 6 months to 2 years.

The spokesperson for the movement, María Isabel Cordero, told Primicias that they hope that the “Constitutional Court recognizes that abortion is not a crime, that there should not be women deprived of their liberty for having had an abortion.”

Lawsuit in Ecuador seeks to decriminalize abortion

Ana Vera, executive director of Surkuna, in statements to EFE, stressed the importance of the Constitutional Court showing itself up to the current historical circumstances when addressing the lawsuit presented. Vera emphasized that the current moment is crucial for the defense of freedom and argued that the country is prepared to face this situation, as well as highlighting that this action represents a basic requirement within the framework of human rights.

Furthermore, Vera argued that abortion should not be subject to criminal regulation, but rather should be considered an essential health service and, thus, guarantee its availability for all people.

The National Just Freedom Movement is a group of eight feminist and human rights organizations. Photo: Rolling Stones

"This is the time to defend freedom. It is now, the country is ready for this and, furthermore, this is a minimum within the framework of human rights," said Vera.

Ana Vera maintains that the support of public opinion is in favor of her position and made reference to a 2021 Cedatos study, which reveals that 80% of Ecuadorians oppose the criminalization of women for the act of aborting. .

According to data published by the Prosecutor’s Office in 2023, in the last decade, 493 people have been prosecuted for the crime of consensual abortion in Ecuador and 61% are women.

Furthermore, figures from the Ministry of Health from 2002 indicate that 54 girls, adolescents and women are hospitalized daily for obstetric emergencies. This situation is aggravated for the most vulnerable women due to criminalization and stigmatization, both of them and of health personnel, who face numerous obstacles and arbitrariness when seeking to access voluntary termination of pregnancy services, according to various organizations.

In this context, the Justa Libertad movement urges the Court to recognize social advances, arguing that women’s reproductive freedom should not be restricted by a penal code that dates back almost two centuries.