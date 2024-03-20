The European Investment Bank (EIB) conducted a survey of people belonging to Latin American countries, where 54% of the participants (more than half) considered climate change as a factor for their mobility and transfer, and 91% of them believe that climate change directly affects their daily lives.

Regarding Mexico, 59% of people mentioned that climate change would be a factor in moving their residence. This study was carried out in May of last year, where more than 10,500 individuals from 13 different nations were included, including the countries of: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador , Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay.

Latin America would be one of the regions most affected by climate change, according to a study by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) in 2021. The research indicated that Latin America and the Caribbean largely suffer the impacts of climate change and the extreme meteorological phenomena, which are generating effects on health, food security, water supply, energy availability and the socioeconomic progress of the region.

Likewise, according to The World Bank, by 2050, Latin America will have 17 million migrants due to climate change. This figure shows that climate change exerts a significant influence on the internal displacement of people, since it drastically affects resources and livelihoods, in addition to causing the disabling of highly vulnerable areas.

