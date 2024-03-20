Home

Cinema

The review of Kung Fu Panda 4, the fourth chapter on the adventures of Po, the DreamWorks panda-warrior who this time must face those who come after him.

We should no longer be surprised to write the review of Kung Fu Panda 4 ten years after the previous one, given the quantity of revival-sequels that try to continue, re-propose and revive franchises – even animated ones, as in this case – that we thought we had said goodbye to Always. It’s a shame that, although we are not faced with the uselessness of Shrek 4 at the time, once again DreamWorks Animation failed to propose a story so linear that it had already forgotten it (it is no coincidence that Mike Mitchell is always in the director’s cabin ). From March 21st at the cinema with Universal Pictures.

The legacy in the plot

The plot of Kung Fu Panda 4 presents us with Po (Jack Black in the original, Fabio Volo here) now a truly acclaimed star of the Valley of Peace, who at the same time still seems to be learning to use his skills and abilities. He has defeated three great enemies in previous chapters but this time he may have to face the potentially most dangerous one: himself, and who could replace him. It almost seems too soon – even though a decade has passed since the last time – yet Po still seems as clumsy and unprepared as at the beginning, when the venerable Master Shifu (Dustin Hoffman) tells him that he is about to become the Spiritual Guide of the Valley and, as a result, his place as Dragon Warrior will have to be taken by someone else. Po must therefore find a successor who is up to his… ravioli.

Question of inheritance

Kung Fu Panda 4 is therefore mainly based on the concept of legacy, so dear to the comic and superhero genre in recent years (especially post-Marvel’s Endgame). No space for the Furious Five in the film, all out on missions or training, but rather an entire feature film focused on the character Po and his internal and external struggle. If the first film was about training, the second about inner peace and the third about becoming a martial arts master, receiving the Staff of Wisdom from Master Oogway, now that he has taught the Gift of Chi from the panda tradition to the Valley, the chubby protagonist can only think about the future. Po is the usual adorable bungler so not only will he have to understand if and how to be a valid Spiritual Guide, given that he has always been used to solving everything with his hands in combat, but also to find a worthy successor as a Dragon Warrior.

New entry

The most interesting aspect of the film on a narrative level, just like in Shrek 4 which had the sole merit of introducing us to the character of Rumpelstiltskin before the Once Upon a Time series, are the two main new entries introduced. On the one hand the deceitful fox Zhen (Awkwafina), who winks at the two protagonists of Zootropolis, on the other the Chameleon (Viola Davis), a dangerous shape-shifting reptile capable of taking the appearance of anyone. Both have a strong characterization right from the start and the villain is finally worthy of this name, thanks also to his disturbing power and his stage presence, an element that is no longer to be taken for granted in an animated film. There will also be an opportunity to mention all of Po’s previous enemies, as if to truly close the franchise with this chapter. What is not striking, however, are certainly the secondary characters and the proverbial Thieves’ Den, despite the effective, captivating and fun idea of ​​the tavern in which our “heroes” find themselves during their physical and metaphorical journey.

W the animation

Mike Mitchell, already behind the camera on Trolls, manages to give his best in the animated part and in the action sequences, which use the mixed technique between traditional pictorial animation and digital 3D as started in Puss in Boots 2, rather than in that narrative. The animation is in fact the real strength of Kung Fu Panda 4 rather than the story and the evolution of Po, already seen in other situations. Especially in the fight scenes, the film shows its muscles, and thank goodness since it is the animated counterpart of martial arts films like Karate Kid and similar.

Story of two fathers

The most striking aspect of the third film, in addition to the dynamic animation, was the figure of Po’s rediscovered biological father, Li Shan (Bryan Cranston), placing the figures of two fathers at the center, together with the adoptive one Mr. Ping ( James Hong) – when usually there is the female counterpart – who must find a balance to raise their child together. Well, one of the strengths of the film is certainly the dynamic duo, now well-established, who once again set out on the trail of the prodigal son to try to help him in his mission, proposing the most hilarious sequences of the film.

Birth of a hero

In closing (at least for the moment) the saga, the film wants to remind us that, to paraphrase Ratatouille, “not everyone can be a great hero, but a great hero can hide in each of us”. This is the most important lesson that Po will learn in this adventure, and we with him.

60

Kung Fu Panda 4

Review by Federico Vascotto

We close the review of Kung Fu Panda 4 by confirming that it is a fun chapter but which unfortunately does not bring anything new to the saga or to the superhero and martial arts ones. The mixed animation is excellent, especially in the combat sequences, and the new entry Zhen and the villain Chameleon are valid, but the plot is seen and revised.

I LIKE

Dynamic animation. The fraudulent new entry Zhen. The villain Chameleon and his shape-shifting power.

FAIL

The theme of inheritance has already been seen. Po must choose a successor but it still seems to be in its infancy. The entire narrative part is already addressed and without flashes.

Alien: Romulus – The teaser trailer for the new film in the saga

The best DVDs and Blu-Rays on sale for the Amazon Spring Offers Festival

Poohniverse: the trashy horror universe is born with Winnie, Bambi, Pinocchio and Peter Pan

Sand Land, review: the film on Toriyama’s work tells the sum of his poetics

Imaginary, the review: the imagination can play tricks

The Crow: here is the trailer for the reboot film