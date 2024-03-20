The complete line-up of the eleventh edition of the Kappa FuturFestival has been revealed, one of the largest electronic music festivals in the world which is preparing to welcome tens of thousands of people on 5, 6 and 7 July 2024 at Parco Dora in Turin . Three days, five stages for what promises to be, once again, the most international event of the Italian summer. In the starting blocks, on July 5th: Adiel b2b Héctor Oaks, Anyma, Azyr b2b LESSSS, Black Coffee b2b Mochakk, Blake Reyes, Blond:ish, DJ Nobu b2b Aurora Halal, Drums and Chants, DVS1, Fireground live, Four Tet b2b Floating Points, Freddy K, Gandalf, Jeff Mills, Ki/Ki, Kobosil b2b Clara Cuvé, Legowelt live, LP Giobbi, Marco Shuttle b2b Jane Fitz, Mochakk, Nicola Gavino, Nicolas Lutz, Nina Kraviz, Paco Osuna, Patrick Mason, Paul Acquaviva, Polygonia, Skrillex b2b Blawan, Solomun, The Martinez Brothers, Tiësto.

Il 6 luglio sarà invece la volta di Andrea Oliva b2b Nic Fanciulli, Aurora Halal, Barbara Lago, Benedikt Frey, Bonobo DJ set b2b DJ Tennis, Carista, Cassie Raptor, Cloonee, Dexphase, Four Tet, Front De Cadeaux, Honey Dijon, Inner City Live, Jamie Jones, Maceo Plex, Nico Moreno, Pan-Pot, Quest b2b Christian Ab, Riverside, Seth Troxler, Seth Troxler b2b Skream, Shlømo, Simone De Kunovich, Sizing, Skryption, Special Request b2b Anz, Tale Of Us, The Hacker b2b Alessandro Adriani, The Taste, Trym, Whomadewho Hybrid DJ set, Youniverse.

While on July 7th Adam Beyer, And, Anna Tur, The Blessed Madonna, Carl Cox b2b Anna, Carl Cox Hybrid Set, Carl Craig b2b Moodymann, Dax J b2b SPFDJ, DJ Holographic, Enrico Sangiuliano, Fisher, Fleur Shore b2b Beltran will perform , Funk Tribu b2b Øtta, Hugel, Joe Claussell b2b Ron Trent, Kevin De Vries, Kléo, Kölsch, Lost Frequencies, Marbøx, Miss Monique, Nicole Lovera, Oguz, Olympe, Purple Disco Machine, Reinier Zonneveld live, Rude, Sara Landry, The Blaze DJ, Tini Gessler, Vintage Culture. The Futur, Solar, Voyager, Kosmo and Nova stages will host the artists, five different dimensions to immerse themselves in five different ‘galaxies’. The totally outdoor festival is produced by Movement Entertainment. Tickets are available at kappafuturfestival.it/tickets.