The Dutch government has failed to protect its citizens from noise pollution from Schiphol. The state has “systematically subordinated” the interests of residents of Amsterdam Airport to the interests of the airport and airlines.

This decision was made by a court in The Hague on Thursday. The judge ruled on the merits case brought against the state by the Right to Protection from Noise Pollution (RBN) Foundation. This organization represents the people of Schiphol from places such as Aalsmeer and Whithorn.

The government should amend the legislation and regulations on noise pollution in Schiphol as quickly as possible. The Court also directs the State to implement and enforce the applicable laws and regulations (now: Airport Traffic Ordinance 2008) within twelve months.

The judge in The Hague does not set a maximum number of flights for Schiphol, as required by the RBV. This is a matter of policy, the judge said. The government has announced measures to limit Schiphol’s capacity, but these reduction plans have met with much (legal) resistance.

The judge also cannot impose on the state that the Netherlands complies with World Health Organization (WHO) noise standards. They are stricter than the rules currently applied in the Netherlands. WHO standards are not mandatory, the judge said.

Undisturbed privacy

According to the court, the government is violating Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). This protects the right to quiet privacy.

Citizens must tolerate government interference in their personal lives to some extent, for example because of the economic importance of Schiphol, but then the interests must be weighed fairly and citizens must be able to claim practical and effective legal protection. Both conditions are violated.

According to the judge, there is no balanced consideration of the interests of all those involved in the Schiphol situation. In recent years, the government has first determined how many flights Amsterdam Airport can handle before considering how to reduce the impact on local residents and the environment.

The legislation and regulations failed in various areas, the judge said in a summary of the 59-page decision. For example, the state failed to codify into law the new noise agreements for Schiphol – New Standards and Enforcement System.

In this case, only residents living near the airport, within the so-called “noise contours,” were taken into account. But further away from the airport, for example in Bollenstreek and in the areas around Heiloo and Alkmaar, thousands of people suffer from serious irritation and sleep disturbances due to flying aircraft.

According to the judge, this affects at least 186,000 people experiencing serious inconvenience and 50,000 people experiencing sleep disturbances. The judge said there was no need to discuss that such a nuisance could pose a health hazard.

Guarantees

The government must now adjust laws and regulations regarding noise in Schiphol. The judge demands legal protection for individual residents of Schiphol. Nowadays, courts often reject their noise pollution complaints. This is measured by a method with different averages. It never makes it clear that it is a nuisance for a particular person.

The RBV wanted citizens to have legal and human rights guarantees against the “disgusting noise and pollution” caused by air traffic to and from Schiphol. Legislative noise standards apply to rail and road traffic to protect local residents, the trust says. According to the fund, such standards are not enough for aviation.

RBV wanted the judge to impose a fine on the government—a fine for every day it failed to comply. The judge in The Hague does not, although he showed understanding of the RBV’s concerns that the government now, as in the past, may be slow to improve the rules for Schiphol. “I would impose punishment on any other party,” the judge said, “but in the Netherlands the state carries out sentences within the framework of constitutional relations.”

Share Write to the editor