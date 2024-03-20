Jeep in the United States definitively says goodbye to the V8 engine, which ends its glorious career on the Wrangler Rubicon 392 Final Edition. This latest version is produced in just 3,700 examples, of which only 100 will be destined for markets outside North America and none in Italy.

The Final Edition technically features the 6.4-liter naturally aspirated Hemi V8 engine with 470 hp and 670 Nm of torque from the Wrangler Rubicon 392. The powerful engine is coupled to the Selec-Trac all-wheel transmission, equipped with a reduction gear in the eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

The technical equipment also includes Dana 44 axles, electronically controlled Tru-Lok differentials and an electrically disconnectable front anti-roll bar.

What changes

Compared to the Rubicon 392, the Final Edition features some additional exclusives, such as the graphics on the bodywork, the 17″ bronze-colored wheels and 35-inch BFGoodrich tires, the black Nappa leather interior with Mayan Gold stitching, the customized exterior and exterior logos Tupelo-colored, 3.7-ton Warn winch, half-inch raised suspension that allows fording capacity of 34.5 inches (+0.5 inches) and ground clearance of 11.6 inches (+ 0.5 inch).

Additionally, the Final Edition is equipped with Mopar underbody protectors, tubular outer protectors and a special 83-piece Mopar tool kit.

In the United States, the Wrangler Rubicon 392 Final Edition is priced at $99,995. The Rubicon 392 also remains available, now equipped as standard with the Xtreme 35 Tire package which includes 35″ tires and detachable anti-bead breaking alloy wheels. There is also a new four-outlet exhaust with active valve.

Among the updates for the 2024 model year, standard equipment includes a redesigned front grille, a soundproof windshield, 12-way power front seats, a heated steering wheel, a front camera for off-road driving and a 12-inch UConnect infotainment system. 3″.

