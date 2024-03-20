And then a miracle happened. That one sentence is enough, but anyone who lets their imagination run wild could also write a book about Bach’s Goldberg Variations, which violinist Janine Jansen, violist Timothy Ridout and cellist Daniel Blendulf performed on Tuesday at the Amsterdam Concertgebouw. In its own arrangement for string trio, the harpsichord piece became a cathartic hour and a half life story. Each of the two thousand visitors in the crowded hall could associate their own story with this.

Janine Bach Festival with Janine Jansen (violin), Timothy Ridout (viola), Daniel Blendulf (cello) and Jan Jansen (harpsichord). Listened to: Concertgebouw, Amsterdam, 18 and 19/2. On February 21, Jansen will play Bach concertos with the Amsterdam Sinfonietta.

Janine Jansen began her three-day Bach course in Amsterdam’s Kleine Saal on Monday with the meditative First Sonata for solo violin. For the rest of the evening we enjoyed the playing, taking into account Bach’s words that music is meant to glorify God, but also to refresh the soul. In their arrangements, the musicians emphasized earthly pleasures. The mutual “duets” of violinist Jansen and violist Ridou sometimes even radiated a certain sensuality. The clear sound of Father Jan Jansen’s harpsichord had Bach swinging in the Fifth Trio Sonata.

How different was the atmosphere a day later on the Goldberg Variations, where three string players plunged into a musical universe that seemed to know no bounds, a journey in which you silently hoped that the destination would continue to change before you, as horizon. Between two arias – birth and death – life seems to pass in thirty variations. Three instruments gave the musicians the opportunity – unlike the harpsichord or piano – to portray clearly distinguishable characters. And arrangers Ridout, Blendulf and Jan Jansen did not miss this opportunity.

This concert of the Goldberg Variations was an experience that cannot be expressed in balls or stars.

In the seventh variation, the violin and cello carried on a charming conversation with waxing and waning passion. And where the harpsichord speaks only as a plucked instrument, string players also have long breathing lines of singing at their disposal. This created a hypnotic hum, especially in the slow passages: the fifteenth variation felt like standing still and going back in time. On the other hand, in the twentieth century, string musicians entered into a heated debate in which misunderstanding never seemed far away.

The musicians’ choice of an extended version of the Goldberg Variations allowed listeners to become fully immersed in each variation, with pianist Glenn Gould, for example, giving plenty of time to feel the temperature of the water with his big toe.

The transcendence of the music reached its apogee in the silence that followed the singing of the twenty-fifth variation, a musical miracle where – as in the final song “Abschied” from Mahler’s “Song of Death” – death is accepted as a friend. These are notes that belong to a different dimension than ours. So Jansen, Ridout and Blendulf turned the Goldberg Variations into a square masterpiece, the experience of which cannot be expressed in balls or stars.

