“I wanted to tell you that I’m alive, I’m not dead.” Ivana Spagna, with a video on her Instagram profile, must deny the fake news relating to her death. The news, says the singer, bounced online with details and details that would have made her hoax even more plausible.

“I received several strange messages… A nice report came out about the fact that I’m dead. Thank goodness it’s not true. They found me dead in my room in Rome, but I live on Lake Como”, says the ‘artist. According to the fake news “I died an alcoholic, they found a bottle of vodka near my body (Video). But I haven’t drunk a drop of wine for a year due to the gastritis that drives me crazy. For the moment I’m alive and I’m happy to tell you… Let’s hope they have extended my life..”.