Italia’s Got Talent, it’s the day of the final. In fact, tonight the original Disney+ production produced by Fremantle Italia reaches its final act. And the last episode is broadcast free-to-air for the first time: the appointment is set on TV8 at 9.30 pm. At the jury table, Elettra Lamborghini, Khaby Lame, Mara Maionchi and Frank Matano. On the other hand, we find the duo composed of Aurora and Fru from The Jackal.

And 10 finalists

Contending for the victory and the prize of 100 thousand euros are 10 competitors, the only ones left out of a total of 3,355 entrants. After the auditions around Italy, in which talents of all genres participated, capable of passing the various selection phases of the show, the shortlist of finalists has finally been made. With talents belonging to different categories, from dancing to singing, through acrobatics and comedy, the final of Italia’s Got Talent is a guarantee of a varied, fun and exciting show.

Contending for the victory are: B Unique, from India, who invent truly unique choreographic figures and forms; Francesca Cesarini from Magione (PG), who performs an exciting pole dance performance; Tiberio Cosmin from Roncadelle (BS) with an irreverent comic piece; Flora Donzelli, from Naples, with a touching singing performance; Maura Moggi, from Pescara, who brings a moving choreography to the stage; the Ping Pong Pang, from Tarquinia, who bring one of their original dance performances with rackets to the stage; Noemi Realforte from Cinisi (PA) and her particular and powerful voice; Lennie Simo, from Massachusetts, who offers one of her “Lennie sessions” in the kitchen; the Turkeev Family, a Ukrainian family who lives in Germany, capable of leaving everyone speechless with one of their powerful aerial performances and Yoko Yamada, from Brescia who lives in Venice, with a funny stand-up comedy song.

Italia’s Got Talent is a program by Valdo Gamberutti, Federico Giunta, Amato Pennasilico, Marco Terenzi, Gabriela Ventura and Leonardo Zani, written with Michela Morano, Marya Pacifici, Tommaso di Giulio, Jacopo Magri. The direction is by Luigi Antonini, the backstage direction is by Marco Manes. Artistic director Angelo Bonello. Director of photography Ivan Pierri, director of backstage photography Massimiliano Fusco. Scenes by Luigi Maresca.