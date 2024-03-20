A South American country stands out for having the oldest vineyard on the continent on its land. Although you might think that this wine production winery is located in the extensive valleys of Chile or Argentina, regions that have set the pace for world-class winemaking, another territory in South America takes that title.

This winery was created more than 480 years ago, which is older than other wineries such as Carmen, the first vineyard founded in Chile, and Bodega Colomé, established in Argentina in 1831. Find out which is the oldest vineyard in South America and in which country of the subcontinent it is located.

What is the oldest vineyard in South America and in which country is it located?

The first vineyard in South America, and the oldest on the continent, is Tacama. This wine production winery is located in Peru, in the Ica region. According to the official website of this vineyard, Tacama was created by the Spanish winegrower Francisco de Carabantes in 1540.

Currently, the Tacama vineyard is 484 years old and is older than other vineyards on the South American continent, such as Carmen, the first winery in Chile founded in 1850, and Bodega Colomé, a vineyard created in the country of Argentina more than 170 years old.

Tacama is the oldest vineyard in South America. Photo: Civitatis

Although initially the land where the Tacama vineyard is located was originally part of an encomienda granted to the Spanish conquistadors. Over time, it became a hacienda dedicated to the cultivation of grapes and the production of wine and pisco, taking advantage of the ideal climatic conditions of the Ica Valley, and it established itself as one of the main producers of wine and pisco in Peru.

“In addition to focusing on wine and pisco production, Tacama has developed a tourism component that includes guided tours of its historic vineyards, wineries and manufacturing facilities.

Tacama, the vineyard located in Ica, was created 484 years ago. Photo: Tacama

What other South American vineyards were created more than 100 years ago?

South America has a rich wine history. There are several vineyards that date back to colonial times and have played a crucial role in the development of the wine industry on the continent. Here, we mention some of the oldest and most emblematic vineyards in South America:

Pisco Elqui (Chile): Founded in 1822 in the Elqui Valley, this distillery (previously known as Fundo Los Nichos) is one of the oldest pisco producers in Chile. This valley is famous for its ideal conditions for the production of high-quality grapes for the production of pisco. Santiago Graffigna Winery (Argentina): it was created in 1870 by the Italian Santiago Graffigna in San Juan, Argentina. This winery is recognized for its important contribution to Argentine viticulture and its innovation in wine production techniques. Concha y Toro (Chile): Founded in 1883 by Don Melchor de Concha y Toro, this winery is one of the largest and most famous in the Chilean region. It is known internationally for its “Casillero del Diablo” wine.