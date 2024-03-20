loading…

Marwan Barghouti, Palestine’s most famous prisoner and Fatah leader, was reportedly beaten by Israeli prison guards with batons. Photo/REUTERS

RAMALLAH – Marwan Barghouti, Palestine’s most famous prisoner and Fatah leader, has reportedly been beaten with batons by Israeli prison guards.

The torture occurred while Barghouti was locked up alone in Megiddo prison.

Barghouti’s family and the Commission for the Affairs of Palestinian Prisoners and Ex-Detainees said he suffered serious injuries as a result of the attack and asked for support from the international community.

Qadura Fares, head of the Commission for the Affairs of Palestinian Prisoners and Ex-Detainees, told Haaretz newspaper that they were concerned about the health status of Barghouti, who is now 65 years old.

“The worry is that after 21 years in prison he will suddenly die and they will say it happened for medical reasons,” said Fares, as reported on Wednesday (20/3/2024).

Fares and Barghouti’s wife, Fadwa, have been campaigning for Barghouti’s release since before the current Gaza war, having met with officials in Egypt and Jordan.

Barghouti was moved to solitary confinement last month after Israeli officials allegedly became concerned that the prominent Palestinian political leader was coordinating an uprising in the occupied West Bank amid rising tensions over near-daily Israeli attacks.

Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir is in charge of the prison and oversees Barghouti’s movements in solitary confinement.

In recent weeks, there has been speculation that Hamas has included Barghouti on a list of prisoners it wants to exchange as part of a ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel that could lead to the release of up to 1,000 prisoners.