Haiti has been in complete chaos since Prime Minister Ariel Henry was forced to resign last week. Street gangs terrorize the population of the capital Port-au-Prince with murder, rape and robbery. Reporter Merijn de Waal explains why the international community is reluctant to help the country.

A woman is consoled by others at a crime scene where the bodies of several people shot dead earlier in the morning were being removed by ambulance amid escalating gang violence, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on March 18. 2024. REUTERS/Ralph Tedi Erol

Guest: Merein de Waal Presentation: Egbert Kalce Editors: Rosa van Toledo, Iris Verhoulsdonk and Susan Yusel Editing: Jan Paul de Bondt Photos: Share Send a letter to the editor