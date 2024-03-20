Gasoline is cheaper than electric because it saves a lot of horsepower.

Electric cars are getting better and better, but the development of internal combustion engine cars seems to have stalled somewhat. There is little to be gained from the motorcycle concept that has been making the world mobile for over 100 years. This also means that the internal combustion engine has already undergone 100 years of further development.

While the electric car has only become a reality since 2010 and will actually become a full-fledged alternative only from 2020. Technology is advancing so quickly that electric options will soon be more interesting than pop-motor models.

Lancia Ypsilon: petrol is significantly cheaper than electric

Just look at the new Lancia Ypsilon. This is the first new Lancia in a long time and should be the start of a rich new future for the brand. Ypsilon was introduced to us as an electric car. But today the Italian brand is actually launching a petrol version.

Well, the “gasoline” version. Lancia itself talks about a mild hybrid. It’s a 1.2 three-cylinder engine with a 48V alternator attached for support. This alternator is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The total capacity is at least 99 Luftballons, i.e. 99 Pferdestärken. That’s significantly less than the quiet 155 horsepower you get with the electric Lancia Ypsilon.

The dynamics are not bad for an entry-level B-segment car. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes 9.3 seconds, and the top speed is 189 km/h. @Water won’t get out of bed for this, but that’s pretty normal for this segment.

Differences

Are there any differences? The rendering style of the images appears to be the same, but there are still some details present. The electric Yp does not have a grille, but the version with a pop engine has one:

Left with grille, right EV without grille.

Ypsilon with Joris Dripinter also has a real exhaust:

On the left with a breathing tube, on the right completely smooth.

Lancia Ypsilon will be significantly cheaper than the electric version. At least abroad there will be a big difference. The Netherlands has BPM, where environmental offenders like this petrol-powered Ypsilon are dealt with financially harshly.

So the price difference here may be quite small. Then you will immediately choose the electric version, right? It is not known whether Lancia Ypsilon with a pop engine will come to our region. So far we only see the Edizione Limitata Cassina on Lancia’s website, and it’s electric.

