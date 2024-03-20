In Ireland, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar unexpectedly resigns. He steps down as leader of Fine Gael with immediate effect, but will remain Prime Minister until the party finds a successor for him. There is no need for midterm elections. Follow-up will likely take several weeks.

The announcement of Varadkar’s resignation as prime minister came as a surprise. Rumors emerged only on Wednesday morning, when officials began hastily preparing for a press conference.

In it, Varadkar said he had both “political and personal reasons” for his departure. Politicians are people, he said, and “we give everything until the point comes when we can’t do it anymore.” After seven years in charge, he considers himself “no longer the man” who can fully campaign for Fine Gael in the upcoming elections.

And all sorts of elections are coming up in Ireland: in June, as elsewhere in the EU, there will be elections to the European Parliament and local elections. National elections will be held no later than March next year. Fine Gael have performed poorly in opinion polls for several years. The center-right party is conservative on economic issues and progressive on social issues. The left-wing Sinn Féin party is consistently in the lead.

Leo Varadkar (now 45) broke with old traditions in many ways when he took office as prime minister in June 2017: he was the youngest prime minister in Irish history, the first openly gay and the first half-Indian. Last year he said that “sadly, homophobia seems to have become more acceptable again” in Ireland and that he and his partner had become more cautious in public.

Varadkar mentioned negotiations with the United Kingdom over the country’s exit from the European Union as one of his political highlights on Wednesday. This was an important and complex process for Ireland as it is the only EU member state to share a land border with the UK. While Varadkar is generally considered to have defended Ireland’s position well in Ireland, his party hardly benefited from it in the 2020 election, with Fine Gael finishing third. Part of the subsequent coalition agreement was that Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin shared the post of prime minister and took turns leading the country.

Last March, Varadkar and his government made a mistake in a referendum on the position of women and mothers in the constitution, which will also affect his statement on Wednesday. The idea was to modernize certain articles of the constitution, but the consequences of these changes were unclear to many Irish people, and so they rejected the proposals, convincing the majority.

There are rumors that Varadkar would like a job in Brussels, such as the European Commission, which will be reconstituted after the European elections. In his statement, Varadkar said he had “not organized anything” and that all options were open to him. “I know there will be a lot of discussion about my real motives, but these are my real motives.”

