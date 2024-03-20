With the recent World Happiness Report 2024, the 20 countries in which the highest happiness is reported in the world came to light, details below.

This report began to be made public annually since 2012 on the occasion of the United Nations (UN) International Day of Happiness, commemorated today, March 20.

SPECIAL/ Photo by J. Leung on Unsplash

The report covers around 140 countries, and various factors are taken into account, which together result in a country with a high or low level of happiness. These data are based on average life evaluations during previous years, which on this occasion corresponds to 2021 to 2023.

This report is produced collaboratively between Gallup, the Oxford Wellbeing Research Centre, the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network and an editorial board. Where six key variables are analyzed: GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom, generosity and perception of corruption.

This is the first time that age classification was included, yielding discouraging data regarding the life satisfaction of young people in different parts of the world.

One of these cases is that of North America, where it was reported that young people are less happy than older people. A situation that removed the United States from the top 20 places on the list for the first time, coupled with the increase in happiness in other nations.

Once again, the Nordic countries topped the list of the report, finding Finland in the number 1 position, marking its seventh consecutive year in that position.

SPECIAL/ Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash Why is Finland said to be the happiest country in the world?

One of the writers of the report mentions that to carry out the survey, the person is asked to rate their life as a whole.

“And we discovered that Finland is quite rich in all those things, like that you get your wallet back if you drop it in the street, that people help each other day after day, that the health and educational opportunities are of very high quality and are They distribute universally, so that everyone comes out more or less the same from the beginning.

The results of the report showed that the happiest countries in 2024 are: 1. Finland 11. New Zealand 2. Denmark 12. Costa Rica 3. Iceland 13. Kuwait 4. Sweden 14. Austria 5. Israel 15. Canada 6. Netherlands 16. Belgium 7. Norway 17. Ireland 8. Luxembourg 18. Czech Republic 9. Switzerland 19. Lithuania 10. Australia 20. United Kingdom

One of the countries on the list is Israel, occupying position number 5, a situation that could generate surprise due to the war with Hamas, despite the fact that said country has been in the top 10 since 2022. This may be due Because the report is an average of three years, sometimes it does not prejudice the effect of certain events that occurred in one of those years.

Another fact that caught attention was the departure of the United States from the list, currently occupying position 23. The youth of that country rated their happiness much lower than those over 60 years of age in the United States.

Within the report, Afghanistan continues to be the country with the worst ranking in terms of happiness, also finding countries such as Lebanon, Lesotho, Sierra Leone and Congo.

