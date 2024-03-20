USA: 20 billion dollars on the way to increase Intel’s microchip production

The White House has presented a new package of aid and subsidies, amounting to almost 20 billion dollars, to allow the American semiconductor giant Intel to increase its production. This is the largest sum announced so far by the administration to combat China’s supremacy in this crucial sector. This amount, made up of direct financing and loans, is expected to enable the creation of almost 30,000 jobs, it said in a press release.

“The Department of Commerce has reached a preliminary agreement with Intel to provide up to $8.5 billion in direct financing and $11 billion in loans under the Chips and Science Act,” the White House said in a statement stressing that the deal “will support the construction and expansion of Intel facilities in Arizona, Ohio, New Mexico and Oregon, creating nearly 30,000 jobs and supporting tens of thousands of indirect jobs.” The goal is to incentivize Intel to make investments of more than $100 billion, one of the largest investments ever made in semiconductor manufacturing in the United States.

The funding announcement is in fact the largest of those awarded so far under the $52.7 billion Chips and Science Act, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told reporters before the announcement. This will put the US on track to reach its goal of producing 20% ​​of the world’s cutting-edge chips by 2030, up from 0% currently, she added. According to the White House, Intel also intends to apply for the U.S. Treasury Department’s investment tax credit of up to 25% on certain capital expenditures, which would significantly increase the amount of financial support it receives from the U.S. government. The tax credit is tied to a separate Biden administration policy, also adopted in 2022, called the Inflation Reduction Act.

The new funding will create 10,000 new manufacturing jobs and 20,000 construction jobs, many of them unionized, according to Biden national economic adviser Lael Brainard. In fact, the White House estimates that the investment will directly support at least 10,000 new jobs in both Arizona and Ohio, of which 3,000 roles in each state will be in the manufacturing sector and the remaining 7,000 in the construction sector. President Joe Biden’s decision to announce the operation during a trip to Arizona underscores his strategy of highlighting legislative achievements in key states ahead of November’s presidential challenge against Donald Trump. The southwestern state was one of the most closely contested in 2020, with Biden winning by just 10,457 votes. Victory in 2024 could prove crucial for Biden, who will face a tough re-election battle as he tries to convince voters still skeptical of its economic performance, despite recent growth and job creation data, persistently low unemployment and slowing inflation.