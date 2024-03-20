Rome, March 20, 2024 – In recent days, “highly efficient” services have been carried out in San Basilio, with the participation of agents of the State Police of the IV District of San Basilio, the Lazio Crime Prevention Department, the Canine Department and the Nibbio Directorate of General Prevention and Public Assistance.

During the action, the police carried out checks at the metro station of line B at the Rebibbia and Ponte Mammolo stops, as well as inside Kolbe Park, aimed at ensuring security on major transport infrastructures of the city.

During the services, 306 people were identified and 43 vehicles were checked. During the checks, investigators of the 4th District noticed a man who, at the sight of employees, began to walk faster and, despite the order to stop, continued to run in the direction of the city lines bus station. evade control.

The operators, after walking a few meters, approached the man and identified him as a 40-year-old Pole, making sure that he was subject to a European arrest warrant issued by Polish authorities in June last year. Thanks to the cooperation of the Sirene Office, police notified the 40-year-old man, who was then associated with Regina Coeli Prison and was awaiting completion of a final remaining sentence of 1 year, 11 months and 27 days in prison. as he was seriously suspected of offenses of aggravated theft, criminal damage and threats.

Subsequently, police checked the man and found a paper wrapper with three smartphones in his possession, the origin of which he could not substantiate, and for this reason the subject, a 43-year-old Moldovan, was reported to the state freedom of receiving stolen property.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still provides for three levels of sentencing.

