May is almost here and this month the workers of Mexico have the right to receive their profit payment, as part of their company’s benefits, which are derived from its profits.

Due to the above, some people retired from the pension of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) have questioned whether they will receive profit distribution for the years they worked in their respective companies, which is why here we give you all the details about it.

If you are currently still working for a legal entity, that is, a company, they must deliver your profit payment no later than May 20, 2024. On the other hand, if you are working for a natural person, which is an employer , you must be paid on June 29.

However, if you are retired from the IMSS, unfortunately they will not give you profits, because when you stop working or leave a company or formal job, the payment of profits is no longer valid, so there is no obligation to deliver it.

That is why retirees in the IMSS pension will not have the utility payment in May, but they will have their monthly deposit that will arrive to them normally.

Said monthly payment will be deposited on Wednesday, May 1.

THAT

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions