Beneficiaries of the pension from the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) collect the corresponding amount usually at the beginning of each month; However, there are doubts and uncertainty about whether the April payment will be brought forward, and here we answer that question.

The IMSS pension is a social support that is granted to formal workers who have reached the required age to retire (this depending on the legislation that was in force at the time they began working).

The amount paid depends on several factors, such as the area of ​​the country, the amount accumulated while contributing to the IMSS, the salary they had, discounts for debts, among others.

According to the official IMSS pension payment calendar, the deposit corresponding to April will be made on the first day of said month, without any modifications or advances.

This is why starting April 1, 2024, beneficiaries of the IMSS pension will be able to enjoy their money earned during their working years.

