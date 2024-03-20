At the stroke of midnight, a federal appeals court issued an order that again prevents Texas from arresting migrants suspected of having illegally entered that territory of the United States (US).

The ruling, of which no further details were given as of press time, came a few hours after the US Supreme Court allowed the entry into force of the new regulations, also known as the “Abbott Law”, which authorized Texas uses its State Police to carry out arrests of alleged undocumented immigrants.

With the aforementioned measure, the state justice system could order the expulsion of people without a legal process.

Likewise, officers could arrest anyone and were given the discretion to carry out deportation to Mexico instead of just completing the detention.

However, the decision is still up in the air. Today the judges in the case will again hear arguments about the pros and cons of the legislation to define what comes next for the future of migrants in that State of the American Union.

Although the Texas governor, Greg Abbott, is in favor of the persecution of foreigners who arrived irregularly, the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) stated that it will not accept the return of any foreign migrant due to this action.

Through a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) assured that with this measure the Republicans criminalize migrants, lead to the separation of families and promote racial typecasting.

In a statement, Joe Biden’s Government spokesperson, Karine Jean-Pierre, called the legislation, known as SB4, “unconstitutional.”

For their part, civil organizations called on Texas residents and migrants to “shield themselves.” Domingo García, who is president of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), the oldest Hispanic organization in the United States, encouraged people to know their rights and report abuses related to the application of the law. extent.

He explained that the organization will set up a free telephone line in the coming days to provide information to those affected and receive complaints about abuses.

What does the “Abbott Law” entail? A police officer can detain someone if he believes he crossed the border illegally. The legislation that was stopped makes irregular entry into Texas a misdemeanor. If there is a repeat offense, the punishment for the foreigner is up to 20 years in prison. Reactions

“Mexico rejects any measure that allows state or local authorities to carry out immigration control tasks, detain and return nationals or foreigners to Mexican territory.”

Communiqué from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico.

“Hundreds of people on the terrorist watch list have entered our country illegally. We must hold the Biden administration accountable for its reckless open border policies.”

Greg Abbot, Governor of the State of Texas.

