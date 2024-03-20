The much-loved content creator Luca Gervasi is pleased to present I’m Belen, an animated TV series in which he tells his adventures alongside his cat (Belen, of course). Consisting of 10 episodes – of which the first will be released on Wednesday 20 March, the birthday of her splendid kitten – she decided to illustrate everyday life in a slightly unusual, more fun and colorful way. In fact, the nicest and most bizarre moments spent together are told, from the first meeting to the usual routine. For several years now the influencer has been sharing his private life with fans – the book 7 Lives Together With You is already evidence of this – and this time he transforms it into a cartoon.

Luca and his cat Belen (Credits: Manuel Bifari)

A project that aims to tell how life changes when you have a 4-legged friend at home, thus being able to achieve broad consensus from the public, even children. The creation and production of I’m Belen was entrusted to Maga Animation Studio, a company that has been a point of reference for graphic animation, both in Italy and in Europe, for over 30 years. And for this cartoon area he collaborated with Luca himself and his team to develop a quality product – especially the partnership focused on the transposition of the protagonists into animated characters and storyboards – reflecting their reality.

I’m Belen, where to watch the TV series?

It is not a television cartoon since the only channels through which you can view it are social media. A creative idea in being able to follow your favorite – remember that on Instagram Gervasi boasts 654,000 followers, on TikTok 463.4K and Facebook 23,509, just to provide some numbers – as an alternative to the usual posts or videos. It can really be said that Belen is now a web star, ready to win the hearts of users, thus taking on a new look, linked to the world of fantasy but trying to make it authentic. The wait is now over, hopefully she can achieve the success she deserves, for her commitment and originality.

