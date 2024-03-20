The first sentence between the former butler and Piersilvio Berlusconi for unpaid overtime postponed for trial

Lucio Camba, butler of luxurious homes, served at Villa Bonomi Biolchini, Paraggi castle in the municipality of Santa Margherita in Liguria, owned by the Berlusconi family. He recently reported his former employer for some unpaid overtime during the lockdown period due to the recently passed pandemic.

Certainly the quarantine period to which we were subjected in previous years increased the tasks of the service staff who found themselves dealing with employers on a continuous basis. The boredom and stress of having to stay at home has created numerous social problems and many people are still paying the consequences. Especially children and adolescents have suffered the difficulties of repressing their energy.

The man claims to have fulfilled much more numerous and stressful tasks during a long period of quarantine which obviously saw the presence of family members at home, forced by pandemic rules to remain within the numerous domestic walls.

The sentence took place yesterday at the Genoa court and the judge urged the parties to reach an agreement. However, the former butler is very determined to get what he deserves and a long and expensive dispute is expected for the communications magnate. Piersilvio, his partner Silvia Toffanin and their two children Lorenzo Mattia and Sofia Valentina, have meanwhile changed residence. They have moved into the super villa in Portofino where there will be no shortage of servants and butlers given its enormous size.

Lucio Camba, now close to retirement, has all the time in the world to dedicate himself to this personal battle. He hopes to be able to live a peaceful old age thanks to the proceeds of this legal action and asks for nothing more than what he rightfully deserves.

Read also Silvia Toffanin on Piersilvio Berlusconi confesses: “Without him I probably wouldn’t have worked”