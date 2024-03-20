With the “Maniac Days” Mafra organizes courses on car detailing for enthusiasts and true car maniacs with real lessons that open a window on the world of car detailing by teaching the use of Maniac Line products.

How to become a do-it-yourself car detailer

Becoming a car detailer takes time, effort and dedication. The Maniac Days represent the first step in learning this fascinating profession in the automotive world, dedicated to the professional care of a vehicle.

Maniac Days events, car detailing course with the first date of April 12, 2024

The lessons are organized by Mafra in collaboration with Fede Perlam and the Befuel Team, at the Befuel workshop in Via Filanda 12 Cornaredo in Milan.

Course to become a car detailer

The course aimed at teaching you how to take care of your car is a rich and engaging experience that focuses on several fundamental aspects of keeping a car in impeccable condition. During the course, three key areas are addressed, each of which plays a crucial role in car care and maintenance.

Maniac Day teaches the techniques of professional car detailers

We start with external washing, a fundamental aspect of car detailing. This not only concerns the superficial cleaning of the car, but also the protection of the bodywork to guarantee a brilliant and long-lasting result. During the course you learn the secrets of thorough cleaning, the use of specific products and techniques to avoid scratches or damage to the paint.

Moving on to the interior of the car, the course focuses on interior washing techniques. Here you learn how to remove stubborn stains, dust and debris from seats, carpets and panels, keeping the interior fresh and in pristine condition.

Technique for professional cleaning of car interiors

The cleaning and decontamination phase completes the Maniac Days course program. This phase aims to eliminate surface contamination, such as insect residue, trees and atmospheric agents, which can damage the car’s paint. During the course, the procedures and use of specific products are illustrated.

Furthermore, during 2024, the use of the latest innovations from the Maniac Line will be explored in depth, including the Insect Remover (specially designed to remove insects and stubborn dirt from the car bodywork), the Rain Speed ​​(a solution for create a thin hydrophobic coating on any glass surface) and Waterless (an innovative product for washing your car without using water).

Maniac Days 2024 event calendar

The 2024 classes return following the great success of the previous year, with four dates available: Friday 12 April, Saturday 13 April, Friday 17 May and Saturday 18 May. The Maniac Days take place at the Befuel headquarters of FedePerlam in the province of Milan, from 09:00 to 17:00.

→ Friday 12 April 2024 ← → Saturday 13 April 2024 ← → Friday 17 May 2024 ← → Saturday 18 May 2024 ←

Each participant in the “Maniac Days” receives a welcome bag containing products from the “Maniac Line” worth over 30 euros, a limited edition “Maniac Days – Befuel” cap, exclusive Befuel stickers and a certificate of participation. Furthermore, they receive a 25% discount coupon to be used by 31 December 2024 on mafra.shop for the entire range of Mafra products.

The courses are created with the collaboration of the YouTuber Fede Perlam and the Befuel Team

Furthermore, you have the opportunity to spend an entire day with Fede Perlam, the Befuel Team and some of the best professional detailers, a unique opportunity to learn car detailing techniques directly from industry experts. Registrations are online.

There are currently 20 places available per date, discounted by 25% at 119.99 euros instead of 159.99 euros, with a saving of 40 euros. The courses are created with the collaboration of the YouTuber Fede Perlam and the Befuel Team

What is car detailing

Car detailing is a detailed and meticulous process of cleaning, restoring and protecting an automobile to bring it to a state of perfection and beauty. It is much more than a simple car wash and involves a series of specific procedures aimed at improving the aesthetic appearance of the car and keeping it in optimal condition. Car detailing can be performed on both new and used vehicles and usually includes the following phases:

Prewash: Removing dirt, debris, and coarse contaminants, such as mud and bugs, from the car’s surface. Washing: complete cleaning of the bodywork, rims and tires using specific products and washing techniques without scratching the paint. Clay bar or decontamination: use of a “clay bar” or other similar products to remove encrusted contaminants that are not eliminated with traditional washing. Polishing: Removing surface scratches, dullness and blemishes from paint to restore its original shine. Protection: Application of sealants or waxes to protect the paint from weathering, UV rays and future contaminants. Interior Cleaning: Complete cleaning of the car interior, including seats, carpets, panels and center console. Interior restoration: treatment of internal surfaces to restore shine and protect them from future damage. Glass cleaning: cleaning and polishing windows for optimal visibility.

Maniac Line products are specific for professional car detailing

Car detailing is a highly sought after service both by passionate car owners who want to keep their cars in perfect condition, and by those who want to prepare a used car for sale or improve its overall appearance. Car enthusiasts often turn to car detailing professionals to achieve flawless results and a high-quality look for their cars.

