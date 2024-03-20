As chic as “extra-parliamentary program cabinet” sounds, potential opposition parties simply view the form of cabinet proposed by whistleblower Kim Putters as a right-wing majority cabinet. The program office represents a “camouflage network,” says GroenLinks-PvdA leader Frans Timmermans, while faction leader Stefan van Baerle saw a “major money laundering operation” to be able to control with Geert Wilders’ PVV. “By introducing another term into it, the parties think they can divert attention and clean up what is dirty.”

The House debated on Wednesday a report from whistleblower Patters, who made a cautious breakthrough in the formation last week. After the failure of the first attempt, PVV, VVD, NSC and BBB are again ready to discuss content with each other. The parties say – although together they have 88 seats in the House of Representatives – they want to form not a classic majority cabinet, but a programmatic cabinet with a short coalition agreement, more ministers from outside and greater distance between the cabinet and coalition factions. . All party leaders, including PVV leader Wilders, will take seats in the House of Representatives.

How different this right-wing cabinet would actually be, several parties have wondered. Timmermans (GroenLinks-PvdA) noted that with the participation of the PVV, “the radical right will take charge of the national government for the first time” and that although Wilders will not become prime minister, he will be “pulling the strings.” CDA leader Henri Bontenbal also accused other emerging parties of contributing to the “normalization of the politics of polarization” by wanting to cooperate with the PVV.

Questions to the leader of the National Security Service Omtsigt

NSC leader Peter Omtzigt was asked, in particular, why he was now ready to join the PVV cabinet, while previously in this composition the NSC considered the “rule of law distance” still too wide and stated that it did not want to This was the composition of the ministers. cabinet., deliver. Omtzigt stressed the importance of the “baselines” agreed in the previous round on the constitution and the rule of law “that we can stick to for each other.” Omtzigt also said that the party’s leaders would remain in the House of Representatives and therefore Wilders would not become prime minister. According to him, this creates a greater distance between the NSS faction in the House of Representatives and the cabinet of ministers, formed partly by the PVV.

PVV leader Geert Wilders Whatever you call it, it doesn’t matter to me. We are there

Wilders himself spoke disparagingly about the features of the program cabinet. “The most important thing is that we are part of this cabinet as a big winner. Whatever you call it, I don’t care what it’s called, we are participating in it,” said the leader of the PVV. He presented the fact that he refused the premiership precisely at the request of the NSS as the greatest “political sacrifice.” “I I could say: look, we are going into opposition, but my love for this country is greater than my own position.”

“Main Agreement+”

There is great skepticism among other parties about the emerging parties’ desire to reach a short “framework agreement.” Less extensive coalition agreements were often a futile ambition in The Hague, and NSC leader Omtzigt noted in the Putters report that he was “positive about agreements on the main areas, but wants detailed agreements on what he considers important,” such as finance. Part of the House fears that if all sides reason this way, detailed agreements will still be reached on many topics.

This fear does not seem unfounded, since Wilders has already spoken of a “basic lines agreement”; there may be “more than just basic lines” in some parts of the agreement. The leader of the PVV mentioned migration: in addition to the goal of limiting it, he would like to include specific measures in the agreement. Omtzigt said of fiscal agreements that they must include more than, for example, a goal of keeping the budget deficit below 3 percent. He doesn’t want to give the cabinet “complete freedom to cut costs and increase burdens.” The head of the NSS warned in advance: the draft agreement will not be limited to one A4 sheet. To which Rob Jetten (D66) predicted that there would be a “normal coalition agreement.”

The debate became equally fierce when it came to support for Ukraine. Both Frans Timmermans (GroenLinks-PvdA) and Mirjam Bikker (Christian Union) wanted to hear from VVD leader Dilan Yesilgoz that Dutch political, military and financial support for Ukraine is non-negotiable. Yesilgez said the VVD wants the Netherlands to retain a “leading role” but that discussions on how this would be implemented could take place at the negotiating table. Timmermans said that this gave space to the PVV, which opposes support for Ukraine. Yesilgez considered this a “false assumption” and accused Timmermans of an “ugly way” of conducting politics.

Office staffing

Precisely staffing a program room can still lead to tension. To the surprise of their parties, former MP Elbert Dijkgraaf (SGP) and former senior civil servant Richard van Zwoll (CDA) were announced on Wednesday by PVV leader Wilders as new whistleblowers. AKP leader Stoffer thought everything was fine, while his CDA colleague Bontenbal was “disappointed.” The question arises whether ministers from other parties will also be included in the cabinet. Parties such as GroenLinks-PvdA and D66 have already threatened expulsion if this happens.

Both Omtzigt and Yeşilgez said during the debate that they hope more parties, such as the CDA and the Christian Union, will be willing to provide ministers to the new cabinet. They ruled it out, but it is possible that “people report it themselves,” Yesilgez said. The leader of the VVD promised Bontenbal that she would call him first if she wanted to ask for a member of the Christian Democratic Party herself. Former whistleblower Kim Putters seemed to be implicitly advocating for a broader program cabinet. “In the coming years there will be a need for widespread cooperation and a certain openness to each other,” he said.

The House of Representatives will give new whistleblowers Dijkgraaf and Van Zwol a maximum of eight weeks, until the end of May at the latest, to reach a preliminary agreement with the four parties. For all the discussion about form, it was almost forgotten in the House on Wednesday that negotiations over content could still prove difficult. “We are going to negotiate tough,” Wilders warned. “This cabinet will only come if I can deliver more of what I promised to our voters.”

