On Wednesday, the House of Representatives rejected an NSC motion in which the party had asked to delay accession negotiations between the European Union and Bosnia and Herzegovina for six months. Last week the European Commission recommended the start of these negotiations. All EU countries have yet to agree to this; A vote on this issue will take place this week at the EU summit.

Outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte (VVD) said on Tuesday he would vote to start accession talks anyway – even if the proposal were accepted – because a veto could cause “huge damage” to other European files. “Please withdraw this proposal,” Rutte said. “Do not do that.”

NSS deputy Isa Kahraman filed a petition anyway. in your own words as he believes the country is not yet ready for discussions with the EU in areas such as the rule of law, the fight against corruption and migration. In particular, he is resisted by the fact that there are administrative leaders in the country who adhere to “pro-Putin positions.”

The majority of the House of Representatives disagreed with Kahraman: the proposal received 72 of 150 votes. Forum for Democracy, JA21, Animal Party, PVV, SGP and SP voted with the NSC. When the NSC made the proposal, Rutte shouted from the audience: “Good luck with the formation!” On this topic, four constituent parties oppose each other: the PVV and the SNB on the one hand, the BBB and the VVD on the other.

