Rome, March 20, 2024 – A man died yesterday evening, hit by a car as he left the Villa Borghese in the center of Rome. The accident occurred on Via Pinciana at around 9:30 p.m. Local police patrols from Group II Parioli are on duty at the scene. A 26-year-old Romanian boy was on board the vehicle and was taken to hospital for routine testing for possible alcohol and drug use.

Local police officers are now reconstructing the dynamics of the incident and establishing the identity of the victim, who was undocumented and wearing sportswear.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still provides for three degrees of sentencing.

