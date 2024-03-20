Ostia, March 20, 2024 – The Carabinieri of the Roman Company of Ostia arrested a 51-year-old man seriously suspected of a crime related to the illegal possession of weapons.

Yesterday afternoon, after intensifying checks organized by the Carabinieri along the main roads, those detained. The man, with a history of crimes against property and person, was hiding a pistol (Beretta PX4 – under the seat of his car).

The weapon, the origin of which will be investigated further, in addition to being in excellent operating and operational conditions, contained 9 bullets, one of which was in the barrel and ready for use. The reasons why he took the gun with him are unknown. A search of the vehicle and then the individual also resulted in the discovery of a counterfeit driver’s license being used by a subject who did not have one as the holder of the suspended document. After confirmation of the arrest, which took place in the morning in the court of Rome, the man was given a preventive measure – house arrest.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still has three levels of sentencing.

