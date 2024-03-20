“Today, technologies allow us to address the health needs of a population that lives longer in a different way thanks to ever more efficient and ever faster scientific discoveries. The legislator has difficulty pursuing the progress of science and technology and must interpret the needs. Therefore, the new paradigm we must face is a national health service that gets ever closer to the patient and is able to treat him well even in the area, outside the hospital”. This was stated by Fdi senator Guido Quintino Liris, on the occasion of the event ‘Health and sustainability, a strategic combination for the country system’ organized today in the Senate in collaboration with Ucb Pharma and The European House Ambrosetti on the initiative of Liris himself.

“Healthcare needs change, the population changes – he adds – the patient must still be at the center with his family system, in a condition of well-being and the best possible quality of life through telemedicine, teleassistance, home care integrated with peripheral specialists, with community homes and health homes which must be designed precisely to guarantee quality of healthcare as well as the possibility of containing spending”.