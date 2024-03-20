Remodulating public health, putting the citizen and his needs at the centre. It is the macro-framework within which the many themes that will be discussed in the conference ‘Health and Healthcare, a shared challenge’, which takes place in Rome, in the Adnkronos headquarters at the Palazzo dell’Informazione, on 21 March in starting from 9. There are two main focuses around which the debate takes place: the management of resources, which impacts on working conditions in hospitals and on waiting lists for services, and the application of new technologies and intelligence artificial. Topics closely related to other equally urgent ones, such as the interventions and policies necessary to avoid wasting the assets of public health, investments in research and development in the pharmaceutical sector, as well as the new approach towards patients and their needs.

Speakers to discuss it and offer an important contribution of ideas and projects include, among others, the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, the president of the Lazio Region Francesco Rocca, the president of the Gimbe Foundation Nino Cartabellotta, the director of the Farmindustria study center Carlo Riccini, the president of Federfarma Marco Cossolo. Sandra Gallina, Director General for Health and Food Safety of the European Commission, intervenes via video link to illustrate the projects launched by the Commission for the construction of a solid European Health Union, with particular reference to the recent agreement on the European health data space .

The debate – explains a note – also revolves around the findings of a survey conducted by Adnkronos, which involved over 6,500 users, on the real perception of public health and its ability to give effective and timely responses. Findings that leave no room for optimism. 60% of the people who expressed their opinion have less trust in the public health service than in the past, while more responsibility is given to the State (60%) than to the Regions (49%) for the malfunctioning of the system. The challenges are many and demanding: from the correct management of resources to the valorisation of medical and nursing staff, from local medicine to the impact that new technologies, in particular artificial intelligence, are destined to have on the public health of the future.