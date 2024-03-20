“We are here in the Senate to talk about the relationship between health and sustainability because it is a combination that is no longer divisible. We think that today the Erg component, i.e. the environment part, must absolutely be associated with the social one, as well as that of governance. Here, the position paper created by The European House Ambrosetti in partnership with Ucb Pharma tries to clarify this point and above all imagines guidelines for a truly broader approach to sustainability”. This was said by Federico Chinni, CEO of Ucb Italia today, in Rome on the occasion of the event ‘Health and sustainability, a strategic combination for the country system’ organized in the Senate on the initiative of Senator Guido Quintino Liris.

“Our strategy – continues Chinni – involves creating values ​​for the patients we serve, for the communities in which we operate, for our shareholders, but also for UCB employees and, obviously, for the planet. But we are also here for a very clear and important reason: this objective and these results cannot be achieved alone. What is needed is an expanded partnership between all the components of the health system, starting from the institutions, which host us today, but also with the involvement of the “private sector, the scientific component and obviously the patients”.

On the study carried out by The European House Ambrosetti in partnership with Ucb Pharma and presented during the event, Chinni underlines that despite having “reasoned about what our extended sustainability strategy is, we also asked ourselves what could be some recommendations or of the most timely actions for the country system in which we find ourselves operating. For this reason”, the drafting of this document was done with “the help of Ambrosetti colleagues, but above all by involving, in this perspective of public-private collaboration, various stakeholders and stakeholders”. The “health system – he concludes the CEO – needs to be reconsidered central”. With the pandemic “we have seen how without health there is not even an economy, but today we are forgetting this because the complexity of the world is making us” experience other realities. “But it is very important to bring health back to the center of the debate because it is truly the most important thing we should be concerned with.”