“The position paper on the combination of health and sustainability that we presented today to the Senate – on an initiative promoted by Senator Liris and created together with UCB – is a fundamental turning point because, for the first time, we are talking about a different concept of sustainability, there is a new paradigm. When we hear about sustainability and health, we always mean economic-financial sustainability, spending, lack of resources. Today we have reversed the perspective. Instead, we talked about sustainability in 3 dimensions: it is not only the economic one but also the environmental one and, above all, the social one. And we defined the economic one starting from the value, therefore not from the expenditure, or from the cost, but from the value”. Thus Daniela Bianco, partner and head of the Healthcare Area of ​​The European House Ambrosetti, commented to Adnkronos Salute on the paper presented today in the Senate on the occasion of the event ‘Health and sustainability, a strategic combination for the country system’.

“In this vision of sustainability – continues Bianco – when we talk about health, in the model we have built within the position paper, there are not only the actors of the National Health Service, of the healthcare ecosystem, but there are also the actors of the world of finance, local communities, citizens, industries: all the components that have to do with ‘the wheel’ which is inside the position paper” and which invites us to “work on these dimensions of the environment, of the governance system, of the health ecosystem and therefore, also on research, innovation and ‘mission oriented’. This is the main point of this paper which is intended to be a starting point, certainly not an arrival point, to reflect on”. The invitation is to “work together with institutions, local communities, citizens, all businesses, all companies that work on sustainability – concludes the expert – on this concept of sustainability and spread it within the country system ”.