According to what was reported by local authorities, a 23-year-old young man, recognized only by his last name Zhang, exposed his feet to dry ice for a period of more than 10 hours. This caused frostbite so severe that a double amputation was necessary.

The reason for the young Taiwanese man’s actions was that his high school friend, identified by the name Liao, convinced him to carry out the deception with the aim of solving his losses incurred in cryptocurrency trading. As part of the agreement, Liao made him sign a legal document that committed him to pay the sum of US$800,000.

Man in Taiwan arrested for alleged financial fraud. Photo: AFP

The case was disclosed by Taiwan’s Criminal Investigation Bureau on March 14. However, this incident would have started on January 26, 2023, when Liao and Zhang would have traveled around Taipei on a motorcycle at night with the purpose of creating the narrative that Zhang had been the victim of an accident while driving the vehicle. However, a few days before the alleged accident, Zhang had purchased several high-value insurance policies, including life, travel and accident coverage.

Did you manage to collect $1 million in compensation?

During an investigation, authorities found the plastic bucket Zhang had used to freeze his feet, along with insurance documents, a Styrofoam box intended for storing dry ice, eight cell phones and a tablet. These elements evidenced the detailed planning behind the fraud. Consequently, Liao and her accomplice were arrested on January 17 and faced charges of fraud and complicity in serious injury.

Far from achieving the expected financial benefit, Zhang only managed to obtain $7,200 from an insurance company, an amount that – it is known – will be confiscated by the Taiwan authorities. Likewise, the young man was arrested and now faces charges of fraud.

Authorities detained the Taiwanese for fraud. Photo: AFP

This unfortunate event highlights the extreme measures that some individuals are willing to undergo in their quest to obtain wealth illicitly, as well as the growing challenges faced by the insurance sector due to the increase in fraud, particularly after the pandemic.

What is financial fraud?

Financial fraud can be defined as the manipulation of economic information for the purpose of inflicting harm or disadvantage on individuals who interact with that information. This can be accomplished through a variety of techniques, including identity theft or investment fraud.

A clear example is Spain, where the incidence of insurance fraud has doubled in the last decade and reached 1.95% in 2022. This implies that, of every 100 reported claims, in approximately two cases the complainants try to deceive to insurance companies to receive unjustified payments.

This fraud case in Taiwan highlights the legal and personal consequences of attempting to defraud insurers. In a context in which there are real cases of accidents, taking this issue lightly can cost someone else’s life.