According to the 2024 World Happiness Report published this Tuesday, for the first time in twelve years, the United States loses its position among the ‘top 20’ of the happiest countries in the world. These data coincide with the celebration of the UN International Day of Happiness, which is celebrated tomorrow, March 20.

The United States falls for the first time in more than a decade from the ‘top 20’ of the happiest countries in the world, driven especially by the decrease in the perception of happiness of its young people, the report places the United States in position 23 out of a total of 143 countries analyzed, and in last year’s edition it ranked 15th.

Since the beginning of the study’s publication in 2012, this country had never before left the top 20 positions, a decline that the document relates to young Americans because the perception of happiness among those under 30 years of age drops “significantly.”

But there are countries that show significant increases in evaluations of the standard of living; Serbia -in 37th position- and Bulgaria -in 81st- are the clearest examples of this trend, rising, respectively, 69 and 63 positions since the 2013 edition.

Also relevant is the rise in positions of Latvia, placed in 46th place while in 2013 it was in 90th, and of the Republic of the Congo (Brazzaville), with a rise from 129th in 2013 to 89th this year.

Given these movements, Finland remains the leader of the classification for the seventh consecutive year, with Denmark hot on its heels by closing the gap in the score; On the other hand, Afghanistan continues to occupy last place (143), earning itself the title of the unhappiest country in the world.

The ranking of the top 10 is completed, in this order, by Iceland, Sweden, Israel, the Netherlands, Norway, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Australia; while in the queue there are names such as Lebanon, Lesotho, Sierra Leone, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (Kinshasa), Zimbabwe and Botswana.

The leading global publication on the world’s happiness is a collaboration between Gallup, the Oxford Wellbeing Research Centre, the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network and the Editorial Board of the World Happiness Report (WHR). English).

Its information is based on the Gallup World Poll, which asks respondents to rate their life on a scale from 0 – being the worst possible life – to 10 – the best possible life -, and thus obtains responses from people over 140 countries, in this case between 2021 and 2023.

Subsequently, the world’s leading well-being scientists analyze these responses with the aim of classifying States according to their level of happiness, taking into account key factors such as life expectancy, sense of freedom, generosity, GDP or the perception of corruption.

Although there are countries that are progressing in the classification, at the other extreme are Afghanistan, Lebanon and Jordan, which have fallen the most positions in this year’s edition.

Gallup CEO Jon Clifton highlights the usefulness of this research on global happiness so that political leaders can develop “effective policies” based on “solid data” about what the population considers “that makes life worth living.” the sorrow”.

On average, boomers are happier than millennials

For the first time, the World Happiness Report offers separate classifications by age groups which, among other data, shows that “the positive global trend in life satisfaction” between the ages of 15 and 24 ended with the coronavirus pandemic.

From this comparison between generations, it is also deduced that, on average, people born before 1965 – ‘boomers’ and their predecessors – are happier than those born after 1980 – ‘millennials’ and generation Z-.

Likewise, life evaluations among millennials and later generations are worse as they age, while life evaluations among boomers and predecessors are higher as they age.

Speaking specifically of countries, the one with the most satisfied children and young people under 30 is Lithuania and, for those over 60, Denmark is the happiest country in the world.

