Haiti, whose Prime Minister Ariel Henry resigned on March 11, has been mired in chronic political instability since the end of Jean-Claude Duvalier’s dictatorship in 1986.

Below are the main events that have marked the last decades in the country.

The fall of Duvalier

In 1986, dictator Jean-Claude Duvalier, president since 1971, was ousted by a popular uprising and the army took power.

Duvalier settled in France and did not return to Haiti until 25 years later. “Baby Doc” had become president for life at age 19 in April 1971 after the death of his father, François Duvalier, known as “Papa Doc,” who came to power in 1957 during a rigged election. .

Aristide’s unfinished mandates

On September 30, 1991, the Salesian priest Jean-Bertrand Aristide, elected president in 1990, was overthrown by a military coup and went into exile.

Four years later he was restored to power by a US military intervention and his mandate ended in 1996, when René Préval succeeded him.

Reelected in 2000, Aristide left power again and went into exile in 2004, this time under pressure from the United States, France and Canada, for an armed insurrection and a popular revolt.

For two years, the country was under the control of the UN, which deploys an international force. In 2006, Préval was again elected president.

To this day, he remains the only Haitian leader to have completed both terms authorized by the Constitution.

Year and a half of electoral crisis

Michel Martelly, elected in 2011, ended his term in 2016 without a successor after the cancellation of the presidential elections the previous year. Parliament appointed a provisional president.

After a long electoral crisis, businessman Jovenel Moise was elected in a new vote in November 2016.

Moise is murdered

Moise quickly faced increased activity by armed groups. After the deputies’ mandate expired in January 2020 without new elections, the president continued to govern by decree.

On February 7, 2021, the judiciary decreed the end of his mandate, but Moise maintains that he still has one year left in power. That same day, he claimed to have escaped an assassination attempt.

Five months later, on July 7, Moise is murdered in his home by an armed commando. Prime Minister Ariel Henry, appointed shortly before, assumed management on an interim basis.

Political paralysis

On September 27, elections scheduled between November and January were delayed indefinitely.

In the midst of a legal vacuum, Henry remains in power beyond February 7, 2022, which marked the end of Moise’s mandate.

The situation was repeated on February 7, 2024, when the prime minister was due to leave power under a political agreement.

Threat of “civil war”

On February 28, Henry agreed to “share power” with the opposition within the framework of an agreement that provides for elections within a year, which would be the first since 2016.

On Tuesday, March 5, the head of an influential gang, Jimmy “Barbecue” Chérizier, threatened “a civil war that will lead to genocide” if Henry did not resign.

The statement came shortly after the signing of an agreement between Kenya and Haiti that warned of the deployment of police from the African country in a UN-backed mission to fight the gangs that control much of Port-au-Prince and the roads leading to the rest. Of the territory.

Henry’s resignation

On March 11, the prime minister, questioned and without popular support, agrees to resign and hand over power to a transitional government, after holding an urgent meeting in Jamaica dedicated to Haiti.

An American official assures that Henry, blocked in Puerto Rico without being able to return to the Haitian capital, will be welcome in the United States if he fears for his safety.

They take action

Bahamas will seek to protect its border in the face of the “very serious” crisis

The Government of the Bahamas yesterday implemented “significant measures” to protect the country’s borders in the face of the “very serious” crisis situation in Haiti.

The Prime Minister of the Bahamas, Phillip Davis, stated that in the Bahamas it is necessary to patrol the coast to protect the country’s borders and that his Government, since coming to power two and a half years ago, has made significant investments in the Royal Bahamas Defense Force. Bahamas.

A man is detained by Haitian police in the Turgeau commune of Port-au-Prince, during gang-related violence. AFP

Background curtain

EU sends soldiers to reinforce its embassy

The US Army announced on March 10 that it was sending soldiers to reinforce security at the US Embassy in Haiti and allow non-essential personnel to leave.

The aircraft arrived at the embassy compound, the US Southern Command said, meaning the effort involved helicopters. He asserted that “there were no Haitians on board the aircraft,” a remark apparently intended to dispel any speculation that senior Haitian government officials might flee at a time of worsening gang attacks in Haiti.

The neighborhood around the embassy in the capital, Port-au-Prince, is largely controlled by gangs.

“This airlift of personnel in and out of the embassy is consistent with our standard practice to increase the security of embassies around the world, and there were no Haitians on board the aircraft,” according to the Southern Command statement.

In many cases, non-essential staff can include diplomats’ families, but the embassy had already ordered the departure of non-essential staff and all family members in July. It is possible that staff transferred out of the embassy have simply been rotating to be replaced by new staff.

During the burning of tires on a day of uprising against the Haitian prime minister. AFP

