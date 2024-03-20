At least seven bodies appeared this Wednesday in the streets of Petion-ville, in the hills of the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, two days after at least fifteen other people were found dead in the same area.

Some bodies were found shot and others burned, while the services in charge collected the bodies and placed them in coffins.

The circumstances of these deaths are unknown at this time, although loud gunshots were heard throughout the area last night and today, people left the streets empty and merchants abandoned the markets in panic.

For at least a week, insecurity has moved from the center of Port-au-Prince to Petion-ville.

Several areas of Petion-ville are at the center of clashes between gangs or under attack by armed groups seeking to take control of the situation in the only commune that is not yet completely in the control of the gangs.

All of this occurs after the recent escape of some 3,000 prisoners from two prisons in Port-au-Prince, among them gang leaders who have regained control of their territories.

This Wednesday, commercial activity came to a standstill in the capital’s metropolitan area, where banks, schools, public institutions, private companies and supermarkets kept their doors closed, while large lines formed at gasoline pumps.

Meanwhile, we are still waiting for the transitional presidential council to be constituted, after whose implementation the Haitian Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, will leave power.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaAf9Pu9hXF1EJ561i03

MV

Themes

Haiti Port-au-Prince armed attack

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions