The councilor of the Morena party in Chilapa, in the state of Guerrero, Antonio Crespo Bolaños, was shot to death this Tuesday by armed men who managed to flee.

The murder of Crespo puts at risk the organization of elections in this town on June 2 and the warning of greater security.

The councilor was murdered on Nueva Street, in the center of the city in the afternoon, where armed men shot him at close range and hit him at least once in the head, according to information from Public Security.

Antonio Crespo headed the Rural Development council, and was close to the activist, founder of that party and candidate for mayor, Tomás Morales Patrón, murdered on March 13, in the same municipality.

His body was transferred to the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) located in the capital of the state of Guerrero, Chilpancingo.

Meanwhile, the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), which remains headless after the removal of prosecutor Sandra Luz Valdovinos Salmerón, still has no information about the incident.

The murder was confirmed by the state leader of Morena, Jacinto González Varona, who demonstrated, after both murders, that there are no conditions for that political party to participate in the current electoral process.

He announced that he will ask the electoral bodies to grant special security measures for his candidates in Chilapa, in the southern state of Guerrero.

He called on the Guerrero Public Security Secretariat to help them ensure that the electoral process develops calmly.

At the beginning of this month, the Labor Party (PT) candidate for mayor of Atoyac de Álvarez, Costa Grande region, Alfredo González Díaz, was also shot dead while driving in his vehicle.

In February, the activist and founder of Morena was murdered in the municipality of Huamuxtitlán, Guerrero mountain, Abraham Ramírez, who was the father of the aspiring candidate for municipal president, Rosalba Ramírez.

The events occur in the midst of a wave of violence facing the Mexican territory, where 44 candidates and political leaders have been murdered so far in the 2023-2024 electoral process, the largest in the country’s history, with more than 20,700 public positions in dispute.

