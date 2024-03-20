The councilor of the Morena party in Chilapa, Guerrero, Antonio Crespo Bolaños, was shot dead yesterday by armed men who managed to flee, putting at risk the organization of elections in this town on June 2 and the warning of greater security.

According to information from Public Security, the mayor was murdered on Nueva Street in the city center in the afternoon, where armed men shot him at close range and shot him at least once in the head.

The Morenista headed the Rural Development council and was close to the activist, founder of that party and candidate for mayor, Tomás Morales Patrón, murdered on March 13 in the same municipality.

His body was transferred to the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) located in the capital of the State of Guerrero, Chilpancingo.

Meanwhile, the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) began the investigation file against the person or persons responsible for the crime of homicide by firearm. Agents from the Ministerial Investigative Police and Expert Services went to the scene to carry out the first investigations in order to clarify the crime.

The murder was confirmed by the state leader of Morena, Jacinto González Varona, who considered, after both murders, that there are no conditions for that political party to participate in the current electoral process.

He announced that he will request the electoral bodies to grant special security measures for his candidates in Chilapa.

He called on the Guerrero Public Security Secretariat to help them ensure that the electoral process develops calmly.

lawless state

There is a violent balance

At the beginning of this month, the Labor Party (PT) candidate for mayor of Atoyac de Álvarez, Costa Grande region, Alfredo González Díaz, was also shot dead while driving in his vehicle.

In February, the activist and founder of Morena was murdered in the municipality of Huamuxtitlán, Guerrero mountain, Abraham Ramírez, who was the father of the aspiring candidate for municipal president, Rosalba Ramírez.

The events occur in the midst of a wave of violence facing Mexican territory, where 44 candidates and political leaders have been murdered so far in the 2023-2024 electoral process, the largest in the country’s history, with more than 20 1,700 public positions in dispute.

They deny protection to a soldier accused in the Ayotzinapa case

As “notoriously inadmissible,” a federal judge dismissed the request for protection from Omar Torres Marquillo, one of the eight soldiers re-arrested last February for their alleged involvement in the Ayotzinapa case, against the order to transfer to another detention center.

The soldiers, who face charges of organized crime for their relationship with the Guerreros Unidos group, are in the Military Camp 1-A prison.

The Fourteenth District Judge of Amparo in Criminal Matters in Mexico City denied the protection of justice to the prisoner in Military Camp 1-A, because he determined that before resorting to amparo he should have exhausted the means of defense contemplated in the Law National Criminal Enforcement Agency, for the purpose of revoking, modifying or annulling the transfer order complained of.

“This principle finds justification in that amparo is an extraordinary means of defense of a constitutional nature that proceeds against definitive facts, so it is imperative for the aggrieved party to go to the common instances that may cause the non-subsistence of the act of authority that causes it. affectation, before requesting the protection of Federal Justice,” he noted.

Dissatisfied with the ruling, Torres Marquillo filed an appeal before the First Collegiate Court in Criminal Matters, which declared the military’s challenge in the agreement published on March 15 without merit.

Torres Marquillo is one of the eight soldiers accused of forced disappearance in the Ayotzinapa case.

Congress endorses the departure of Sandra Valdovinos as prosecutor

The Guerrero Congress endorsed the removal of Lieutenant Colonel Sandra Luz Valdovinos Salmerón as head of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) and launched the call to replace her.

In yesterday’s session, in the plenary session of Congress they read the letter sent by Governor Evelyn Salgado Pineda on March 14 where she requested the removal of Valdovinos Salmerón.

According to the reading of the letter, the governor argued for the removal of the prosecutor for “serious causes” in the case of the murder of the Ayotzinapa normal student, Yanqui Khotan Gómez Peralta, by state police on the night of March 7 on the Chilpancingo highway. Tixtla.

“There are circumstances that affect credibility, such as the deficiency in the administration of justice during his mandate, since he has been unable to reduce crime rates, which has contributed to the perception of citizens, I see myself in the unavoidable decision to take measures forceful to restore the confidence of citizens,” argued the deputies.

After reading the letter, the deputies launched the call to appoint the new State Attorney General.

Sandra Valdovinos will leave the Guerrero Prosecutor’s Office for the case of the Ayotzinapa student murdered by the State Police. SPECIAL

