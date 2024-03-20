Kering down in 2023, weighed by Gucci’s bad performance (-20% revenues)

French luxury giant Kering forecast a 10% drop in first-quarter sales from a year earlier, due to declining performance at its flagship brand, handbag maker Gucci.

“This result primarily reflects a steeper sales decline for Gucci, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region. Gucci’s comparable revenues in the first quarter are expected to decline by approximately 20% compared to the previous year,” the luxury group said in a statement. Kering, whose other brands include Yves Saint Laurent, Balenciaga and Bottega Veneta, will report first-quarter sales on April 23 after the stock market closes.

In February, Kering CEO Francois-Henri Pinault vowed to push ahead with a strategy to get Gucci “back on track” after the group announced a 17% drop in net profits in 2023.

However, Pinault warned that “it won’t happen overnight.” Sales of Gucci, a brand famous for its leather bags which account for half of Kering’s turnover, fell 6% to 9.9 billion euros in 2023.

Kering changed Gucci’s top management last year, appointing deputy CEO and Pinault confidant Jean-Francois Palus to replace Marco Bizzarri, who had led the brand since 2015. On Saturday de Sarno replaced Alessandro Michele as director creative of the brand in January 2023 and the first pieces of its “Ancora” collection were distributed in selected stores in mid-February. The collection was received with “great favor”, reads the Kering statement.

Former minister Melandri on the board of directors

Giovanna Melandri, former parliamentarian and former Minister of Culture, Sport and Youth in Italy, has been announced as one of the three new independent directors of Kering, the luxury group. Alongside her, Kering proposed Rachel Duan and Dominique D’Hinnin, both successful leaders in different fields and countries, following input from the Nomination and Governance Committee.

Giovanna Melandri, who holds dual Italian and US citizenship, is also known for her presidency of the MAXXI Foundation in Rome and of the Human Foundation, an organization that promotes the social impact economy and sustainable finance. She is also the founder and global ambassador of the Global Steering Group for Impact Investment. Melandri brings his extensive experience in sustainability, social impact and sustainable finance to the Kering board.

Dominique D’Hinnin, a French national, is president of the board of directors of Eutelsat Communications and has a long career as Chief Financial Officer of the Lagardère group and Co-Managing Partner of Lagardère SCA.

Rachel Duan, a Chinese national, has held leadership roles at General Electric in the United States, Japan and China. She will bring her extensive knowledge of the Asian market and her international experience in corporate operations and governance to the Kering board.

With these appointments, Kering’s board of directors will have 13 members, of which 64% will be independent and 55% will be women. The six nationalities represented are American, British, Chinese, French, Italian and Turkish. These appointments follow the resignations of Jean-François Palus and Tidjane Thiam from the board of directors, along with the end of Emma Watson’s tenure.