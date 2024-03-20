Rome, March 20, 2024 – The Area Cultura and ICI conference “Not only on March 8th, but always” was an extraordinary success. The women’s conference “Not only on March 8th, but always” was held, organized by Area Cultura, chaired by Dr. Angelica Loredana Anton, and the Institute of Italian Culture, chaired by Professor Gennaro Ruggiero.

The conference was chaired by Member of the European Parliament, the Honorable Anna Cinzia Bonfrisco, and featured distinguished speakers including Dr. Antonella Betti, Social Worker, Asst. B n.3245 Region Lazio, publicist Journalist with card n. 169233 to the National Order of Journalists – Regional Order of Lazio, as well as the autobiographical investigation book LIVES DESTROYED IN ITALY FROM THE 70S TO THE PRESENT, and in February 2024, on the occasion of the chapter of the Italian monastery of the Order of Stanislaus, he received the Investiture of “Her Highness” the Princess Antonella Betty Mancuso.

There were many distinguished speakers present and some speakers well explained the importance of working together to end gender inequality for the world pursuing the goal of peace and development of society based on the fundamental values ​​of the civilization of human progress. , and also because gender inequality represents a major obstacle to sustainable development, economic growth and poverty reduction.