In a tragic incident that occurred on the highway that connects Popayán with El Tambo, Cauca, two young people died and two others were seriously injured while participating in a Gravity Bike activity. An accident with a truck and loss of control of the bicycles were the causes of this fatal event.

During the descent, a couple who were filming their adventure and that of the other participants suffered a serious accident when they were unable to handle a sharp curve, resulting in serious injuries and cries of alarm from their friends, who exclaimed about the apparent fatality of the incident.

Shortly after, a second video was released showing another couple just after a collision with a vehicle, leaving one of the cyclists under the vehicle and their bikes in pieces. The survivors were quickly taken to the Susana López de Valencia hospital in Popayán to receive urgent care.

What happened to the truck driver?

Unconfirmed information indicates that the driver of the vehicle involved in the event was protected by witnesses and other drivers from the threat of aggression by some young people in the group, who were armed with a knife.

What situation are the survivors of the accident in?

The two young people who survived required multiple surgical interventions and their health status remains confidential due to the severity of their injuries.

What is the impact of the video spread on social networks?

This video popularized on social networks has generated a wide debate about the risks associated with the practice of Gravity Bike, which shows that this is not the first time that fatalities related to this extreme sport have been recorded.

What does Gravity bike sport consist of?

Practicing this sport involves adapting bicycles to facilitate rapid descent down steep slopes by deliberately reducing or limiting the functionality of the brakes. Likewise, this sport is very popular in the age group between 12 and 25 years old, where participants are exposed to a high risk of crashes and difficulties in handling their bicycles, especially in highly dangerous curves, such as the famous Devil’s Curve.

What to do if you are involved in a traffic accident with injured or dead people?

Assess the physical well-being of everyone involved: if there are no injuries, activate warning signals and emergency lights. Record the details of the vehicle involved (license plate, color and make) and, if feasible, take photographs of the cars and any damage caused. Obtain information about the driver and possible witnesses, including full names, identification document, contact numbers and address. Report the incident to the competent traffic authority: this will prepare a comprehensive report of what happened and, if there are deaths, will notify the Mobile Criminalistics Laboratory of the Prosecutor’s Office. Make a complaint to the Prosecutor’s Office: during the legal process, compensation agreements can be established between the victim and the accused to compensate for the material and personal damages generated.