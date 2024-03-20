The Nicolás Maduro regime, through the Attorney General of Venezuela, Tarek William Saab, announced the arrest of Henry Alviárez and Dinorah Hernández, national coordinator and political secretary of Vente Venezuela, the party of the winner of the Primary, María Corina Machado. The announcement made this Wednesday, March 20, implies a new arrest warrant for a member of the opposition leader’s team, in view of the next presidential elections in Venezuela, decreed for July 28 of this year.

News in development…