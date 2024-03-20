In the midst of the continued fight against immigration carried out by states such as Texas and Florida, where various laws have been enacted that authorize the detention and punishment of people without legal documentation, a town in Pennsylvania has opted for a completely different approach. Recently, it has implemented a series of measures aimed at supporting this group of people.

Lancaster, Pennsylvania: what was the decision of the US city authorities?

In Lancaster, Pennsylvania, new policies have been put in place that restrict the town’s collaboration with federal immigration entities.

The municipal council, made up exclusively of members of the Democratic Party, has given the green light to a regulation that prohibits local police and any other public servant from inquiring about the immigration status of individuals.

As previously announced, individuals are not required to disclose their immigration status unless required to do so by state or federal law or court order. This is different from what happens in states like Florida, where authorities have the duty to investigate said information.

Lancaster belongs to the famous US state: Pennsylvania. Photo: Lancaster

Lancaster: what is this city looking for with its policy of receiving immigrants?

One of the rules is that it is prohibited to share any data with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (known as ICE) that could result in civil or non-criminal actions linked to immigration legislation.

The purpose of this policy is to ensure that Lancaster remains a place where immigrants, asylum seekers and refugees can live safely, access public services and have the ability to report any crime they are victims of.

What did Jaime Arroyo, vice president of the Lancaster council, say?

In relation to the initiative, Jaime Arroyo, who is the vice president of the Lancaster council, assured NBC that these measures will not compromise the safety of people, since the Police will maintain their cooperation with ICE when required.

What is the Trust Law, the measure that protects migrants in Lancaster?

The actions supported by the city of Lancaster are based on the Trust Act, also known as the Trust Act. This legislation gives residents, regardless of their immigration status, the freedom to move without fear and access public services for well-being. of their families.

Several immigrant rights organizations have supported this legislation, highlighting that numerous undocumented immigrants have expressed concern about the prospect of interacting with police authorities, fearing separation from their families.

Lancaster stands out as a model of supporting legislation. Its defenders maintain that every person, regardless of their legal situation, has the right to security, protection and protection. However, the authorities have clarified that they do not consider themselves a sanctuary city, but simply welcoming.