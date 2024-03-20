For months, the United Nations (UN) has warned about the possible famine catastrophe that Israel’s blockade could cause in Gaza.

The organization estimates that more than 210,000 people in the north of the Strip live a reality framed by famine, unemployment and dependence on humanitarian aid. Even various humanitarian agencies warn that more and more children are on the brink of starvation.

Volker Türk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, explains, “Israel’s restrictions on the entry of aid into Gaza and the way in which hostilities continue to be conducted, may amount to the use of starvation as a method of war, which constitutes a war crime.”

The commissioner points out, this can be justified given that Israel, as the occupying power, has the obligation to guarantee the supply of food and medical care. As well as, the responsibility of facilitating the work of organizations and guaranteeing the civilian population’s access to help in a safe and dignified manner. This, in accordance with the statutes of international human rights legislation.

Contrary to this, Israel obstructed the installation of UN emergency malnutrition stabilization centers in Hamas by failing to guarantee security. Regarding this, the organization’s doctor, Margaret Harris, comments, “we have established one in the south, we are studying the possibility of doing it in the north, but the problem is that we do not have the capacity to bring the materials on a large scale without guarantees of access to security”.

In this way, the specialist describes that the number of newborns and children on the verge of death, due to hunger, increased. In addition, UN medical groups more frequently admitted high numbers of dangerously underweight pregnant women.

“The complications they suffer occur when you are trying to carry a pregnancy and you lack nutrition,” Harris insisted to emphasize the danger of famine in Gaza. Which he considers, from a medical point of view, is a mere consequence of the actions carried out by man, since previously malnutrition in said territory was low.

On the other hand, the International Labor Organization emphasizes that, combined with famine, Israel’s occupation has had a devastating impact on Gaza’s economy. They estimate, in the last 5 months, more than 507 thousand people lost their jobs, which is why the unemployment rate in the region is 57%. In this way, the UN emphasizes the urgency of reaching an immediate ceasefire agreement.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaAf9Pu9hXF1EJ561i03

MV

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions