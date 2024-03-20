Gaeta, March 20, 2024 – In recent days, police in the state of Gaeta rescued an injured seagull lying on the banks of the Flacca River. The police, during a routine area control, came across the poor bird, which, probably scared and no longer able to fly, remained motionless on the side of the road, also posing a danger to passing vehicles.

After placing a service vehicle with working lights and in order to protect it, the seagull was discovered by the same colleagues and transferred to the care of the staff of the Riviera di Ulisse di Gaeta Regional Park. Thank God, the bird’s adventure ended with a happy ending, and there is hope that soon it will be able to fly again at full strength.

