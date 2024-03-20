Warner Bros. Italia has released the new trailer for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the long-awaited return to the famous dystopian world created more than thirty years ago by the award-winning and brilliant director George Miller. The new action adventure arriving in theaters on May 23 will reveal the origins of one of the most memorable characters from the global hit Mad Max: Fury Road. Since it is a prequel, this time the protagonist was not played by Charlize Theron but by the younger Anya Taylor-Joy, while Chris Hemsworth was chosen to give life to the main villain of the film.

The synopsis of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

As the world falls to ruin, young Furiosa is torn from the Green Place of Many Mothers, and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by Warlord Dementus. Traveling through the Wastelands, they come across the Citadel presided over by Immortan Joe. As the two tyrants battle for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials and muster the means to find her way home.

The creative team behind the film

Alongside Taylor-Joy and Hemsworth, the film’s protagonists also include Alyla Browne and Tom Burke. Miller co-wrote the screenplay with Fury Road co-writer Nico Lathouris. Miller’s creative team behind the camera includes first assistant director PJ Voeten and second unit director and stunt coordinator Guy Norris, director of photography Simon Duggan (Hacksaw Ridge, The Great Gatsby ), composer Tom Holkenborg, sound designer Robert Mackenzie, editor Eliot Knapman, visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson and colorist Eric Whipp.

Other long-time collaborators are part of the team: production designer Colin Gibson, editor Margaret Sixel, sound mixer Ben Osmo; costume designer Jenny Beavan and makeup artist Lesley Vanderwalt, already Academy Award winners for their work on Fury Road. This new feature from Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures is produced by Miller and his longtime partner, Oscar-nominated producer Doug Mitchell (Mad Max: Fury Road, Babe), through their Kennedy Miller Mitchell banner , based in Australia.

The new official trailer

The film will be released in Italian cinemas on May 23, 2024, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.