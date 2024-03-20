To combat high fuel prices, the Government has extended the petrol bonus of 200 euros for employees of private companies, professional firms or third sector bodies that carry out exclusively non-commercial activities. The bonus is paid for refueling with petrol, diesel, LPG, methane and also for charging electric vehicles. The measure is in force until 31 December 2024.

Fuel bonus, what is it

The fuel bonus is a tax measure in favor of employees of private companies to cover the cost of fuel, and its value is 200 euros. It is not a contribution granted directly by the Government, but a measure at the expense and discretion of the Company.

It does not affect the employee’s income: neither taxes nor contributions apply to the 200 euro fuel bonus, pursuant to article 51, paragraph 3, of the TUIR (Presidential Decree of 22 December 1986, n. 917).

VAT holders and public employees are excluded from the contribution.

200 euro fuel bonus for employees

Employee fuel bonus, how it works

The fuel bonus is intended for employees of private companies (including VAT holders with employees, non-profit organisations, associations, foundations) on a permanent or fixed-term basis, including part-time, flexible workers, apprentices, interns and temporary workers. project or co.co.co.

It should not be requested because it is up to the Company whether and to what extent it is granted. Therefore the beneficiary does not have to ask any questions to obtain the bonus.

The fuel bonus can only be paid by the company with “petrol vouchers” or “equivalent certificates”.

It is not the Government that bears this expense, but it is borne exclusively by the company which may or may not grant the voucher, even for an amount less than 200 euros. The voucher can also be used to charge an electric car.

Fuel costs as a fringe benefit

In addition to the fuel voucher, companies can already grant a contribution of up to 258.23 euros per year for so-called fringe benefits, for fuel vouchers, meal vouchers or shopping vouchers. In 2020 and 2021, as a measure of economic support during the pandemic, the amount was doubled to 516.46 euros.

Therefore the new discount provided specifically for petrol vouchers will be additional and cumulative with the donation of €258.23 provided for by the aforementioned art. 51, paragraph 3 of the TUIR.

Overall, the provision of petrol vouchers could potentially be exempt for a maximum amount of €458.23.

Fuel bonus on pay slip

In addition to the fuel voucher, the company can pay the employee this amount on the pay slip, making sure that the amounts of €200 and €258.23 are highlighted and indicated separately:

€200 “petrol vouchers issued pursuant to art. 2 of Legislative Decree 21/2022” or (Fuel bonus) €258.23 “petrol vouchers issued pursuant to Art. 51, paragraph 3 of the TUIR” (Fuel with fringe benefit).

In conclusion, the fuel bonus is paid by the company and is an additional cost for which the State only grants tax relief to the employee.

